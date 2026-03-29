Vanessa Trump issues final ‘ultimatum’ to Tiger Woods after shocking car crash, DUI arrest: ‘she’s not going to…’
Tiger Woods' girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, is reportedly upset over his DUI arrest following a car crash in Florida.
Tiger Woods' girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, is upset and unhappy after the golfer's DUI arrest following his car crash in Florida on Friday, according to a new report from Metro UK.
Woods overturned his Range Rover while trying to pass a truck at high speed close to his residence on Jupiter Island at approximately 2am local time.
Authorities stated that Woods “did exhibit signs of impairment,” yet the 50-year-old successfully passed a breathalyser test, registering “triple zeros.”
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Woods was detained at Martin County Jail, Vanessa is ‘disappointed’
However, Woods declined to undergo a urinary analysis test, and drug recognition specialists present at the crash site suspect that the golfer was under the influence of “some type of medication or drug.”
As he was detained at Martin County Jail for approximately eight hours prior to his release on bail, a source told Daily Mail that Vanessa is “not happy at all. She’s both disappointed and a little bit pi***d, if I’m being honest.”
“It’s a definite red flag, and she told him that he’s going to get this sorted out and that she’s going to require that. He has to get things under control, or she’s not going to stick around,” the insider added.
Woods ‘wants to fix’ his mistakes
While the source called her a “concerned girlfriend”, Woods is reportedly “very apologetic” and “wants to fix” his mistakes, as per Page Six.
The pair, who initially sparked romance rumors last March, were last observed displaying affection at a golf match the previous Tuesday.
Woods was seen with bloodshot eyes in his mugshot and was subsequently photographed departing from the Martin County jail a few hours following his arrest.
In the images, the PGA golfer looked disheartened as he occupied the front seat of an SUV.
Vanessa Trump's social media posts
Meanwhile, Vanessa on Saturday shared two stories on her Instagram account. However, they did not mention Woods' crash and instead focused on her daughter Kai's visit to the Miami Open tennis tournament.
In contrast, Woods underwent emergency surgery after sustaining multiple leg injuries due to a severe car accident in California in February 2021.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More