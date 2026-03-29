Vanessa Trump issues final ‘ultimatum’ to Tiger Woods after shocking car crash, DUI arrest: ‘she’s not going to…’

Tiger Woods' girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, is upset and unhappy after the golfer's DUI arrest following his car crash in Florida on Friday, according to a new report from Metro UK. Following Tiger Woods' DUI arrest, girlfriend Vanessa Trump is unhappy and concerned, insisting he must address his issues to maintain their relationship, as per a new report. (X/@Breaking911)

Woods overturned his Range Rover while trying to pass a truck at high speed close to his residence on Jupiter Island at approximately 2am local time.

Authorities stated that Woods “did exhibit signs of impairment,” yet the 50-year-old successfully passed a breathalyser test, registering “triple zeros.”

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Woods was detained at Martin County Jail, Vanessa is ‘disappointed’ However, Woods declined to undergo a urinary analysis test, and drug recognition specialists present at the crash site suspect that the golfer was under the influence of “some type of medication or drug.”

As he was detained at Martin County Jail for approximately eight hours prior to his release on bail, a source told Daily Mail that Vanessa is “not happy at all. She’s both disappointed and a little bit pi***d, if I’m being honest.”

“It’s a definite red flag, and she told him that he’s going to get this sorted out and that she’s going to require that. He has to get things under control, or she’s not going to stick around,” the insider added.

Woods ‘wants to fix’ his mistakes While the source called her a “concerned girlfriend”, Woods is reportedly “very apologetic” and “wants to fix” his mistakes, as per Page Six.

The pair, who initially sparked romance rumors last March, were last observed displaying affection at a golf match the previous Tuesday.

Woods was seen with bloodshot eyes in his mugshot and was subsequently photographed departing from the Martin County jail a few hours following his arrest.

In the images, the PGA golfer looked disheartened as he occupied the front seat of an SUV.

Vanessa Trump's social media posts Meanwhile, Vanessa on Saturday shared two stories on her Instagram account. However, they did not mention Woods' crash and instead focused on her daughter Kai's visit to the Miami Open tennis tournament.

In contrast, Woods underwent emergency surgery after sustaining multiple leg injuries due to a severe car accident in California in February 2021.