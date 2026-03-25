What's happening in Laguna Beach, California? Loud sirens unnerve residents, ‘Thought we were getting nuked’ | Video

“I think SoCal might be in some danger,” the man said in the video. “I'm at my house in Laguna Beach right now, and there's full-on emergency, like, bomb warnings going off.”

A man standing in his front yard in Laguna Beach captured the moment the area was overwhelmed with loud, city-wide emergency sirens.

A video shared on X and TikTok appears to show what seems like emergency sirens erupting across Laguna Beach , California . According to the video, residents began to panic at the sound, thinking a nuclear strike was taking place with no warning.

“Bro, I feel like we're in, like, a futuristic, like, movie, because you can't see speakers anywhere, and the whole city has this whole alarm system going off,” he added.

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While continuous warning tones echoed across neighborhoods, residents were unable to identify a visible source for the sound.

“I genuinely thought we were getting nuked,” the man said.

The City of Laguna Beach said that it was a test of the Outdoor Warning System. However, Netizens aren’t ready to buy the explanation.

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“They want us to believe it was "just a test"? Sirens blaring out of nowhere across Laguna Beach, no visible speakers, pure panic—people thought nuclear strike incoming. Why rehearse doomsday vibes now? Something's coming. Stay alert, stock up. This wasn't random,” a user commented on the post. “I’ve never heard those alarms. I did not even know the city had them,” one user wrote, while another said, “So it was a test but they didn’t warn anyone about the test?”