Laguna Beach 'Rancho Fire' evacuation map: Summit Drive, La Mirada Street affected
ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 08, 2025 03:50 AM IST
A brushfire broke out in California's Laguna Beach on Monday afternoon sparking evacuations in the nearby areas of Summit Drive and Miranda Street.
A brushfire broke out in California's Laguna Beach on Monday afternoon sparking evacuations in the nearby areas of Summit Drive, Miranda Street, Katella Street, per the City of Laguna authorities. The fire was located near the Rancho Laguna Road and the Morningside Drive in Laguna beach, as per Watch Duty. As of now, the fire has spread one acre, with a level 3 warning persisting.
Here's a map of the fire, as seen on Watch Duty:
In a follow-up announcement, the City of Laguna Beach announced that the area of Baja Street is currently being evacuated, and Arch Heights has been marked as a Warning Area, but evacuations have not been carried out there. The city authorities added that a Care and Reception Center has been set up at the Community and Susi Q Center, located on 380 3rd Street.