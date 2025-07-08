Laguna Beach 'Rancho Fire' evacuation map: Summit Drive, La Mirada Street affected

A brushfire broke out in California's Laguna Beach on Monday afternoon sparking evacuations in the nearby areas of Summit Drive, Miranda Street, Katella Street, per the City of Laguna authorities. The fire was located near the Rancho Laguna Road and the Morningside Drive in Laguna beach, as per Watch Duty. As of now, the fire has spread one acre, with a level 3 warning persisting. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Here's a map of the fire, as seen on Watch Duty:

The location of the Laguna Fire. (Source: Watch Duty_(Watch Duty)

In a follow-up announcement, the City of Laguna Beach announced that the area of Baja Street is currently being evacuated, and Arch Heights has been marked as a Warning Area, but evacuations have not been carried out there. The city authorities added that a Care and Reception Center has been set up at the Community and Susi Q Center, located on 380 3rd Street.

This is a breaking news.