Is Ted Cruz back in Texas from Laguna Beach? Flight photo amid severe winter storm sparks row

As the photo caused a row in the backdrop of Cruz's 2021 vacation row, a spokesperson of Ted Cruz said that he is travelling to Laguna Beach for pre-scheduled work and will be back in Texas “before the storm hit”.

Memes saying 'Fled Cruz' is doing rounds on social media, especially as Cruz hit the headlines for allegedly leaving his dog behind during a 2021 vacation to Cancun, Mexico - also during a severe winter storm. He said then that it was "obviously a mistake."

As Texas braces for a severe winter storm from Friday to Sunday, a photo of the state's most famous Senator, Ted Cruz, is going viral. The photo allegedly shows Cruz on a plane to Laguna Beach, California, as the winter storm is about to hit Texas.

A severe winter storm is expected to hit Texas around late Friday (January 23), according to the National Weather Service (NWS). It is expected to bring freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow to much of the state.

So, when will Ted Cruz be back in Texas? Here's what we know.

Where Is Ted Cruz Now? Reaffirming to his supporters, Texas Senator Ted Cruz's spokesperson told the media that he will be back before the storm hits, i.e. on Friday. He is also expected to be in the state when the severe winter storm peaks around Saturday and Sunday.

However, as of now, it is unclear whether he is back in Texas from Cancun Beach in California after his scheduled "work-related" travel.

“Senator Cruz is currently on pre-planned work travel that was scheduled weeks in advance," a spokesperson of Cruz told Fox 4 of Texas. "He will be back in Texas before the storm is projected to hit.”

Cruz also issued a statement on X saying that he and his team are monitoring the situation in the state amid the severe winter storm. "My team and I are monitoring the incoming cold front that could bring snow, ice, and disruptive weather conditions to parts of the Lone Star State later this week," a message from Cruz read.

However, it was not received well as many made fun of his previous vacation row in the comments.

“Are you seriously in Laguna Beach? WTF is wrong with you?” one user wrote.