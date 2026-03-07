What is ‘Young ho’ trend? The latest viral trend takes TikTok by storm, but critics say it's ‘depressing’

TikTok's newest viral phenomenon has creators humorously admitting to the behaviors that supposedly categorize someone as a "young ho". TikTok's trend of embracing the term 'young ho' transforms it into a shared life experience, despite criticism that it promotes self-humiliation among women. (Pexel - representational image) While TikTok transformed this trend into video content, the concept originated in mid-November 2025 through a viral tweet. X user @Bean_____1 made a candid remark that rapidly evolved into a meme: “Young hoes cook everything on high.”

When did Young ho trend start? The post resonated with many, prompting some to express feeling personally addressed, while others humorously noted their lack of time to cook differently. Additionally, others began to highlight other "lazy" tendencies they observed, such as neglecting to iron clothes or maintaining disorganized piles of belongings. Responding to it, one wrote: “Because we got low patience." “[I’m not] tryna take forever to make dinner like my ma used to,’” another stated, while a third user said, “Me @ 9 a.m. eating hot chips at work ‘cause I’m a #youngho.” However, instead of viewing these "bad" habits as personal shortcomings, TikTok creators in their early to mid-20s are redefining them as evidence of their efforts during a challenging and costly stage of life.