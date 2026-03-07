What is ‘Young ho’ trend? The latest viral trend takes TikTok by storm, but critics say it's ‘depressing’
The 'young ho' trend on TikTok showcases creators admitting to lazy habits, originally sparked by a viral tweet.
TikTok's newest viral phenomenon has creators humorously admitting to the behaviors that supposedly categorize someone as a "young ho".
While TikTok transformed this trend into video content, the concept originated in mid-November 2025 through a viral tweet.
X user @Bean_____1 made a candid remark that rapidly evolved into a meme: “Young hoes cook everything on high.”
When did Young ho trend start?
The post resonated with many, prompting some to express feeling personally addressed, while others humorously noted their lack of time to cook differently. Additionally, others began to highlight other "lazy" tendencies they observed, such as neglecting to iron clothes or maintaining disorganized piles of belongings.
Responding to it, one wrote: “Because we got low patience."
“[I’m not] tryna take forever to make dinner like my ma used to,’” another stated, while a third user said, “Me @ 9 a.m. eating hot chips at work ‘cause I’m a #youngho.”
However, instead of viewing these "bad" habits as personal shortcomings, TikTok creators in their early to mid-20s are redefining them as evidence of their efforts during a challenging and costly stage of life.
Critics slam ‘young ho’ trend
In this light, the term "young ho" shifts from being an insult to representing a common life experience. However, detractors argue that these peculiar videos are hindering women's progress.
“I just have such second-hand embarrassment for these girls,” stated conservative commentator Alex Clark, 33, in an interview with The Post. “It’s like, the trashiest celebration of being incompetent that I’ve ever seen.
“Nothing about these posts or the terminology is uplifting or encouraging to women. You’re participating in a self-humiliation ritual.”
Although the playful participants do not intend to use the term "hoe" in a derogatory manner, Inez Stepman, who serves as a senior policy and legal analyst for the non-profit organization Independent Women’s Forum, pointed out that it is certainly not complimentary.
Speaking to the POST, she said, "It’s not a good thing, but I think that ship has sailed. Not surprising, but a little depressing.”
