Vanessa Trump shares new Kai Trump update after Tiger Woods DUI arrest; 'meeting legends'

Vanessa Trump has shared a fresh update on her daughter Kai Trump via Instagram, reposting a story that shows the teenager attending the Miami Open. This comes amid reports that Kai Trump was attending the Miami Open around the same time as Woods’ crash in Florida, placing her away from the incident. Vanessa Trump updates on daughter Kai at Miami Open amid Tiger Woods' DUI arrest. (X/@Breaking911)

Woods was recently arrested in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence following a rollover crash. Authorities have since confirmed that neither Vanessa Trump nor her children were present in the vehicle at the time of the crash.'

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Vanessa's update shows Kai Trump at the Miami Open Vanessa Trump, who has been in a relationship with Woods since 2025, has not publicly commented on the arrest. However, she has remained active on social media, sharing updates related to her family.

Vanessa Trump reposted the photo on social media of Kai Trump smiling with Allan Kournikova, a young golf professional, and Jason Stacy, who trains Aryna Sabalenka, the world's top tennis singles player, at the high-profile tennis event.

The Instagram story, originally shared by coach Jason Stacy, read: “Just a casual Thurs meeting these legends @kaitrump and @allankournikova. #miamiopen #WTA Into the Finals!!! @arynasabalenka”

While Kai Trump was enjoying the Miami Open, Tiger Woods, her mother's boyfriend, rolled his SUV at Jupiter Island, his birthplace.

At the same time that Woods flipped his car, Kai was mingling with professional players at the big tennis tournament, the New York Post reported.

Read more: 'Vanessa Trump was not…': First reactions to Tiger Woods' Florida car crash

Tiger Woods' DUI arrest and relationship spotlight Just days after competing in the TGL Finals in Palm Beach, where Woods and Vanessa were spotted embracing each other, the troubled sports star was charged with DUI.

Kai Trump, 18, and Chloe Trump, 11, who Vanessa shares with her ex-husband Donald Trump Jr., were also present at the competition. The mother-daughter trio were spotted cheering on Woods during his much-anticipated comeback to competition.

The golf legend's luxury SUV flipped over on a Friday afternoon in a two-car collision in Florida.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek stated during a press conference that the 50-year-old crash-prone Woods appeared "lethargic" and was allegedly under the influence of "some type of medication or drug."