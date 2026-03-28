'Vanessa Trump was not…': First reactions to Tiger Woods' Florida car crash emerge; details out
Golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a rollover crash in Florida; no major injury reported as social media floods with concern and speculation
Golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash in Florida on Friday, triggering widespread concern and a surge of emotional reactions online.
One of the two cars involved in the collision was a rollover, a Martin County Fire Rescue (MCFR) source told CBS. While one person declined to visit the hospital, the other remains stable. According to MCFR, nobody has been hurt.
At 5 p.m. local time, Martin County's Sheriff John Budensiek is scheduled to conduct a press conference.
Authorities confirmed that the incident occurred on Jupiter Island and involved at least two vehicles.
Read more: Tiger Woods car crash update: 2 vehicles, 1 person stable, no injuries- Latest
“I hope he is okay”
Many users expressed anxiety given Woods’ history of serious accidents, particularly his near-fatal 2021 crash.
Due to severe leg injuries sustained in the 2021 serious car crash, Woods has had a restricted playing schedule in recent years. Woods participated in the indoor TGL competition he co-founded with Rory McIlroy earlier this week, but he hasn't competed in an official tournament since July 2024.
A user on X jokingly wrote after the news of the car crash came, “I hope he is ok, but man can someone take Tiger Woods car keys away. I also hope he just retires from competitive golf.”
Any update is probably going to have a big impact because of his international fame and comeback history. Some were even relieved that no one was seriously hurt, according to preliminary reports.
A user on X wrote, “Glad to hear early reports suggest no serious injuries — that’s the most important thing.” At this point, details are still limited, so it’s best not to speculate. Given Tiger Woods’ history with serious injuries, any crash report understandably.”
Read more: Kai Trump, Vanessa with Tiger Woods in Florida car crash? New report out
Woods' participation in the Masters 2026
Donald Trump, who has been close to the golfer, disclosed on Thursday that Woods had already made the decision not to play in the Masters, according to a Friday story from TMZ.
There had been rumors that Woods could try to compete in the Masters before the TMZ and Trump reports. On Tuesday, the golfer played the Los Angeles Golf Club for his Jupiter Links GC in the TGL finals.
At the TGL Finals in Palm Beach Gardens, Vanessa and Woods were seen together with their daughters, Chloe and Kai.
The New York Post, however, reported that Tiger Woods' girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, and her daughter Kai Trump were not in the golf legend's vehicle when it overturned.
As news of the crash broke, social media platforms were flooded with reactions ranging from concern to speculation about the relationship with Vanessa Trump.
A user on X wrote, “They do have Uber on Jupiter Island or he needs to hire a private driver. Good thing Vanessa Trump was not in the car or her children.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More