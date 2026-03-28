'Vanessa Trump was not…': First reactions to Tiger Woods' Florida car crash emerge; details out

Golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash in Florida on Friday, triggering widespread concern and a surge of emotional reactions online. Golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a rollover crash in Florida; no major injury reported as social media floods with concern and speculation (Getty Images via AFP)

One of the two cars involved in the collision was a rollover, a Martin County Fire Rescue (MCFR) source told CBS. While one person declined to visit the hospital, the other remains stable. According to MCFR, nobody has been hurt.

At 5 p.m. local time, Martin County's Sheriff John Budensiek is scheduled to conduct a press conference.

Authorities confirmed that the incident occurred on Jupiter Island and involved at least two vehicles.

Read more: Tiger Woods car crash update: 2 vehicles, 1 person stable, no injuries- Latest

“I hope he is okay” Many users expressed anxiety given Woods’ history of serious accidents, particularly his near-fatal 2021 crash.

Due to severe leg injuries sustained in the 2021 serious car crash, Woods has had a restricted playing schedule in recent years. Woods participated in the indoor TGL competition he co-founded with Rory McIlroy earlier this week, but he hasn't competed in an official tournament since July 2024.

A user on X jokingly wrote after the news of the car crash came, “I hope he is ok, but man can someone take Tiger Woods car keys away. I also hope he just retires from competitive golf.”