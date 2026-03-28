Kai Trump, Vanessa with Tiger Woods in Florida car crash? New report reveals details

Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida on Friday afternoon, but early reports suggest he may have avoided serious injury. NBC local news affiliate WPTV published a picture of the crash scene showing a sports utility vehicle flipped onto its side. Now, concerns about the legendary golfer's girlfriend, Vanessa, and her daughter Kai Trump have emerged. Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, Jr., and Kai Trump, their daughter, arrive to attend the wedding of Dan Scavino (AFP)

Woods ‘appeared OK’ after crash A witness cited by TMZ said Woods appeared to be “OK” following the accident, though officials have not yet confirmed the extent of any injuries. CBS 12 reported that there were no serious injuries.

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Girlfriend and daughter not in vehicle The New York Post cited sources to state that Woods’ girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, and her daughter Kai were not inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. It is still unclear whether Woods was alone or if any other individuals were involved.

Scene shows overturned SUV Photos from the scene show Woods’ Range Rover overturned on its side following what has been described as a two-car collision.

Just days before the incident, Woods and Vanessa Trump were seen together at the TGL Finals in Palm Beach Gardens, accompanied by their children. The outing marked another public appearance for Woods amid his gradual return to golf-related activities.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash, including how it occurred and whether other vehicles were involved. More details, including Woods’ medical status, are expected to be released as the situation develops.

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It was the third time Woods has been involved in a car crash, most recently in February 2021 when his SUV ran off a coastal road in Los Angeles at a high rate of speed that led to multiple leg and ankle injuries. Woods said later doctors considered amputation.

He also was arrested on a DUI charge in 2017 when south Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of his car that was parked awkwardly with damage to the driver's side. Woods said later he had taken a bad mix of painkillers.

Woods had been working his way back to golf from a seventh back surgery last September. He had not decided whether he could play in the Masters on April 9-12.

(With AP inputs)