Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump share a rare kiss moment at TGL finals in Florida; Kai Trump cheers in stand

Throughout the match, Vanessa and Kai, remained in the stands, applauding and encouraging Woods. Kai, a junior golfer who has committed to the University of Miami, attentively saw the game. Despite Woods' team suffering a 9-2 defeat against the Los Angeles Golf Club, the emphasis remained on his comeback and the surrounding support.

Trump was present at the TGL Finals held at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, accompanied by two of her daughters — Kai , 18, and Chloe, 11 — with whom Woods engaged in conversation. He and Trump officially revealed their romantic relationship to the public last year.

The couple was also captured in a video smiling at each other when Woods was playing.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump shared a rare PDA moment during a golf match in Florida on Tuesday. The 50-year-old athlete was seen embracing his 48-year-old girlfriend and giving her a kiss on the cheek, Page Six reported.

‘Life is better with you,’ admits Tiger Woods amid relationship with Vanessa Trump “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” Woods stated in March 2025 Instagram debut. “We look forward to our journey through life together.”

Woods was previously married to Elin Nordegren, with whom he has a daughter, Sam, 18, and a son, Charlie, 17, before his repeated infidelities brought their five-year marriage to an end.

On the other hand, Trump shares the responsibility of raising five children with her former spouse, Donald Trump Jr.

The two were married from 2005 until 2018.

Vanessa Trump ‘found happiness’ in life According to a source familiar with Vanessa, she and Woods are currently in a serious relationship, described as “wedding bells serious,” Page Six reported in July 2025.

The insider expressed enthusiasm, stating that she is incredibly happy. "She’s found happiness for the first time in her life.”

Although Vanessa and Woods tend to keep their relationship mostly private, they have attracted media attention due to several public appearances together.

Vanessa and Kai recently participated in Woods' extravagant 50th birthday celebration in January.

In November 2025, Kai shared the guidance she received from her mother's boyfriend as she prepared for her professional golf debut.

Calling him the “best golfer in the entire world,” she said, “He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens."