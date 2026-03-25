Who is Ebrahim Zolfaghari? Iranian military official in focus for ‘firing Trump’

“You are familiar with this sentence. Thank you for your attention to this matter.” The remark was a pointed reference to Trump’s signature catchphrase from the reality show The Apprentice, and the later was a reference to his typical sign-off style on his TruthSocial posts.

Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari mocked US President Donald Trump with a sharp jibe, telling him, “You are fired,” in a video message that quickly drew attention amid the ongoing West Asia tensions.

Zolfaghari’s remarks come at a time when the US has been pushing for a ceasefire arrangement. In another recorded message aired on state television, he dismissed American efforts, saying Washington was effectively negotiating with itself.

“The strategic power you used to talk about has turned into a strategic failure,” he said. He added that “the one claiming to be a global superpower would have already gotten out of this mess if it could,” and cautioned the US: “Don’t dress up your defeat as an agreement. Your era of empty promises has come to an end.”

His sharp, subtly humorous remarks, delivered against the backdrop of a serious conflict, have brought him into focus amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Who is Ebrahim Zolfaghari? Ebrahim Zolfaghari is a Brigadier General and the spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country’s joint military command that coordinates operations between the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regular armed forces.

Khatam al-Anbiya functions as Iran’s operational nerve centre, overseeing military coordination at the highest level. As its spokesperson, Zolfaghari has become more visible in recent days, especially as tensions in the region have escalated.

Days before his remarks targeting Trump, Zolfaghari had also addressed Israeli citizens in Hebrew, warning them that their leaders were “only using you as a human shield.”

Khatam al-Anbiya and its wider role Beyond its military command role, Khatam al-Anbiya is also linked to engineering and construction activities through affiliated entities. These reportedly include involvement in large-scale civil and military infrastructure projects, as well as work tied to Iran’s passive defence systems.

According to the United Nations Security Council website, subsidiaries linked to the organisation have played a role in building key facilities, including the uranium enrichment site at Fordow near Qom.