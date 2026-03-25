‘Negotiating with yourself?’ Iran officer Ebrahim Zolfaghari, who ‘fired’ Donald Trump, trolls him again

A top Iranian military spokesperson on Wednesday asked Donald Trump if he was negotiating with himself, taking a dig at the several statements made by the US President over talks he said were going to take place to reach a ceasefire deal after days of drone and missile exchange. Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Iranian military’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, made the statement in a prerecorded video aired on state television. (X/@clashreport) Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Iranian military’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, made the statement in a prerecorded video aired on state television, days after he mocked Trump in his own way - “Hey Trump – you are fired. You are familiar with this sentence,” Zolfaghari had said in a video message on Tuesday. Track US-Iran war live updates “The strategic power you used to talk about has turned into a strategic failure,” Associated Press quoted as saying Zolfaghari, who added that Trump's era of empty promises has come to an end.

“The one claiming to be a global superpower would have already gotten out of this mess if it could. Don’t dress up your defeat as an agreement. Your era of empty promises has come to an end.” “Have your internal conflicts reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?” he added. Zolfaghari’s statement came shortly after the Trump administration reportedly sent a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran through Pakistan. “Our first and last word has been the same from day one, and it will stay that way: Someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you,” Zolfaghari said. “Not now, not ever.” ‘Hey Trump, you are fired’ Zolfaghari went viral on social media on Monday after a video of him “firing” Trump surfaced. Looking into the camera, Zolfaghari switched to English mid-sentence of his speech, and told the President of the United States on Monday: “Hey Trump – you are fired. You are familiar with this sentence.”

His statement came as Trump announced a five-day pause in fighting with Iran after what he described were “productive conversations” with the country. The comments that sparked confusion over the participants in the talks and parameters of a deal as well as trolling from the Iranian side, which denied claims of negotiations. Zolfaghari