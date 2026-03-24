Stage set for US-Iran talks in Pakistan as Shehbaz Sharif invites, Donald Trump nods

US President Donald Trump gave clear indications on Tuesday that negotiations with Iran to end the war may be held in Pakistan, as he shared on social media a screenshot of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's invitation. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif had condoled the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in Israel-US strikes. Yet, Pakistan continues to be a strong US ally owing to their economic ties. (Reuters File Photo) PM Sharif posted on X on Tuesday evening: “Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict.” Trump took a screenshot and posted that on his Truth Social account within an hour. This marked a major turnaround for Trump after repeatedly claiming that the US had “already won” the war.

JD Vance may travel to Islamabad Pakistan had already emerged as a potential host for such negotiations earlier in the day, barely 12 hours after Trump on Monday first spoke of talks. Iran's foreign ministry at first mocked Trump's claims that backchannel talks were already being held. But it has since acknowledged that it received messages from "some friendly countries indicating a US request for negotiations at ending the war", according to the state news agency. There was no clear indication yet on who might represent Iran if such talks are held. Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is widely speculated to be the Tehran's likely representative, though his public posture remains defiant. As for the Americans, US media outlet Axios reported that Trump's main negotiators — his friend Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner — may meet an Iranian delegation for talks in Pakistan as soon as this week. US Vice President JD Vance is likely to join them, the report said. The venue may be capital city Islamabad. Did Asim Munir meet Trump's envoys? PM Sharif earlier said he spoke with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian. Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar also said he's been in touch with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, as well. Plus, there is reported to be a leading role also of Field Marshal Asim Munir, the chief of the Pakistan Army that in effect runs the country. Pakistan's former envoy to Oman, Imran Ali Chaudhry, told a TV channel that Asim Munir held talks with Witkoff and Kushner “around two to two-and-a-half weeks ago” — which means during the war — though there is no confirmation from Munir on that.

Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif showing rare earth minerals to Donald Trump at a meeting earlier this year. (Photo: @AimalWali/X)