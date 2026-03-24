Stage set for US-Iran talks in Pakistan as Shehbaz Sharif invites, Donald Trump nods
Shehbaz Sharif posted an invitation on X on Tuesday; Trump took a screenshot and posted that on his Truth Social account within barely an hour.
US President Donald Trump gave clear indications on Tuesday that negotiations with Iran to end the war may be held in Pakistan, as he shared on social media a screenshot of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's invitation.
PM Sharif posted on X on Tuesday evening: “Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict.”
Trump took a screenshot and posted that on his Truth Social account within an hour. This marked a major turnaround for Trump after repeatedly claiming that the US had “already won” the war.
JD Vance may travel to Islamabad
Pakistan had already emerged as a potential host for such negotiations earlier in the day, barely 12 hours after Trump on Monday first spoke of talks.
Iran's foreign ministry at first mocked Trump's claims that backchannel talks were already being held. But it has since acknowledged that it received messages from "some friendly countries indicating a US request for negotiations at ending the war", according to the state news agency.
There was no clear indication yet on who might represent Iran if such talks are held. Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is widely speculated to be the Tehran's likely representative, though his public posture remains defiant.
As for the Americans, US media outlet Axios reported that Trump's main negotiators — his friend Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner — may meet an Iranian delegation for talks in Pakistan as soon as this week.
US Vice President JD Vance is likely to join them, the report said. The venue may be capital city Islamabad.
Did Asim Munir meet Trump's envoys?
PM Sharif earlier said he spoke with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian. Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar also said he's been in touch with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, as well.
Plus, there is reported to be a leading role also of Field Marshal Asim Munir, the chief of the Pakistan Army that in effect runs the country.
Pakistan's former envoy to Oman, Imran Ali Chaudhry, told a TV channel that Asim Munir held talks with Witkoff and Kushner “around two to two-and-a-half weeks ago” — which means during the war — though there is no confirmation from Munir on that.
Pakistan has been a regular feature of Trump's foreign policy in his current term, especially his bid for a Nobel Peace Prize.
Of the eight wars he claims to have ended, Trump counts the India-Pakistan military exchanges of May 2025. India has asserted that it agreed to a ceasefire only upon Pakistan's request.
Pakistan, though, has been happy to let Trump take the credit, with its Munir and Sharif even seeking the Nobel for him.
Global mediation efforts
Besides Pakistan, others mediating actively are Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey. Traditional mediator Qatar said on Tuesday that it "supports all diplomatic efforts" to end the war.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet his G7 counterparts in France on Friday to discuss Iran, his first foreign trip since the war began.
Trump also rang up Indian PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday. “Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia," PM Modi wrote on his social media handles.
"India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability,” he added.
Modi had spoken to Iran's Pezeshkian too over the weekend, while he has also spoken to leaders of Gulf countries that have come under Iranian attacks as they house US military bases.
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, however, attacked Modi after reports that Pakistan is mediating US-Iran talks. "Our foreign policy is PM Modi's personal foreign policy. You can see the results of this; everybody considers this a universal joke," he said.
Amid all the peace efforts, Iran and Israel traded strikes again on Tuesday.
Israel's defence minister said the campaign would continue “at full intensity”, while another minister said Trump’s comments should be taken “slowly”.
Iran, too, made a retaliatory threat of “not an eye for an eye but a head for an eye”.
Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu has asked his close confidant Ron Dermer to monitor any US-Iranian negotiations to make sure the country’s interests are upheld, an Israeli official said.
Although Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz gives it leverage in potential negotiations, analysts remained cautious. "I'm very sceptical because trust has been completely destroyed and the positions of the warring parties are further apart than ever," David Khalfa, a Middle East specialist at the Jean-Jaures Foundation, a Paris-based think tank, told news agency AFP.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAarish Chhabra
Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time.Read More