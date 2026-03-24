Trump's figure of 8: From 'mediating' many wars to needing mediators, tracing US President's Iran situation

After claiming to have mediated and ended at least eight wars since he returned as US President last year, Donald Trump is once again calling for peace, but in very different circumstances. President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office after arriving on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, March 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP)

Trump says his administration is now “holding talks” with Iran, a country the US attacked in partnership with Israel four weeks ago. He has even spoken of working with “the Ayatollah”, a reference to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

The number of countries playing mediator at different levels can now be estimated between four and eight, as of Tuesday evening. Some of Trump's Republican Party colleagues are talking of a “sprint to peace” too.

Trump's changing stance For Trump, not counting the 12 days of attacks on Iran in June led mainly by US ally Israel, this was the first war-scale conflict he entered across his non-consecutive stints as the leader of America.

The businessman-politician was a votary of no-pointless-wars — that reflected in his “America First” policies on trade too — until Iran 2026 happened. This dichotomy was pointed out by war veteran Joe Kent when he resigned as his counter-terror adviser in disgust against the war.

Trump has made contradictory claims throughout the war, and now seems to want peace, after it ended up as anything but a “swift and decisive” operation. He had used those words at the start of the Operation Epic Fury on February 28.

Pakistan's Trump ties, role as mediator On Monday, March 23, Trump spoke of “talks to end the hostilities in the Middle East”. By the next morning, Pakistan clearly emerged as a potential host for such negotiations.

Iran's foreign ministry has said it received messages from "some friendly countries indicating a US request for negotiations at ending the war".

PM Shehbaz Sharif posted his invitation on X on Tuesday evening: “Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond. Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict.”

American media outlet Axios reported that US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — Trump's friend and son-in-law, respectively — may meet an Iranian delegation for talks in Pakistan as soon as this week, with US Vice President JD Vance possibly joining.

PM Sharif also said he had spoken with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian. Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar said he's been in touch with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, as well. The country's former ambassador to Oman, Imran Ali Chaudhry, told a TV channel that Pak army chief Munir held talks with Witkoff and Kushner “around two to two-and-a-half weeks ago”, which means during the war.

Pakistan has been a regular feature of Trump's foreign policy in his current term.

Of the eight wars he claimed to have ended, Trump also counted the India-Pakistan military exchanges of May 2025. India has asserted that it did not act on any mediation and agreed to a ceasefire only upon Pakistan's request. Pakistan, though, has been happy to let Trump take the credit, with its army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and PM Sharif even seeking the Nobel for him.

India, Qatar also call for peace Besides Pakistan, others reported to be mediating actively are Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey, particularly because the war has hit global oil supplies since Iran has blocked the key waterway Strait of Hormuz.

Trump also rang up Indian PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

“Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia," PM Modi wrote on his social media handles. "India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability,” he added.

Traditional mediator Qatar said on Tuesday that it "supports all diplomatic efforts" to end the war.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet his G7 counterparts in France on Friday to discuss Iran, his first foreign trip since the war began.

Although Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz gives it leverage in potential negotiations it did not have before the war, analysts remained cautious on whether or not the talks would yield long-tern peace.

"I'm very sceptical because trust has been completely destroyed and the positions of the warring parties are further apart than ever," David Khalfa, a Middle East specialist at the Jean-Jaures Foundation, a Paris-based think tank, told news agency AFP. “The margin for manoeuvre on both sides is very limited.”

Anyhow, the number of mediators potential more than eight. Trump's claims about ending wars mostly stayed at this number, with the White House counting Israel-Hamas, Israel-Iran, Egypt-Ethiopia, India-Pakistan, Serbia-Kosovo, Rwanda-Congo, Armenia-Azerbaijan, and Cambodia-hailand. Many of these claims have been denied by the parties involved; or the situations remain unresolved, even flared up again, in some cases.

Israel continues strikes Amid all the peace efforts, Iran and Israel traded strikes again on Tuesday. Israel's army said it had conducted a "large wave" of airstrikes across several areas of Iran, which had earlier launched a "direct hit" on a building in an upscale area of Tel Aviv.

Trump's ex-aide Joe Kent, in his reaction to reports of talks, had said that Israel would have to be “restrained” if the war had to end.