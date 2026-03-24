Shehbaz Sharif offers to host US-Iran talks as Pakistan emerges as mediator

“Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the WAR in Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond. Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict,” read Shariff's X post.

Pakistan is ready to host talks between the US and Iran to help resolve the West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Reports had emerged on Monday of Pakistan being a potential venue for peace talks followed US President Donald Trump’s statement that he had delayed planned strikes on Iranian power plants for five days after ‘very good and productive conversations’ with Tehran. The reports suggested the development stemmed from a diplomatic push led by Pakistan, along with Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.

Also Read: Uncertainty around Pakistan's role in mediating between US and Iran

Notably, Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir also spoke with Trump on Sunday, followed by a phone call between Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian the next day.

As per reports from the Financial Times and Axios, senior officials from Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey also engaged with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to exchange messages aimed at finding a possible off-ramp to the conflict.

The White House, however, downplayed speculation regarding the talks being facilitated in Pakistan. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that "no meeting should be considered final until officially announced," emphasising that the US will not negotiate through the press in such a fluid diplomatic situation, reported ANI.

"These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the US will not negotiate through the press. This is a fluid situation, and speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final until they are formally announced by the White House," she said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi spoke with US president Donald Trump, exchanging views on the situation in West Asia. Modi wrote on his X: "India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability.”