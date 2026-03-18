JD Vance caught ‘rolling his eyes’ at Marco Rubio amid growing rivalry speculations: Watch viral moment

US Vice President JD Vance was seen seemingly rolling his eyes while secretary of state Marco Rubio was speaking, as the duo appear to be the most probable contenders for the 2028 GOP nomination. US Vice President JD Vance, left, and Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump and Micheal Martin, Ireland's prime minister, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (Bloomberg)

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump was accompanied by both Vance and Rubio during his meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the White House. At the Oval Office event, Rubio stated that Cuba "has to get new people in charge" as the Trump says he will “take” the island nation.

Speaking to reporters, Rubio said, “I mean Cuba has an economy that doesn't work and a political and governmental system that can't fix it. So they have to change dramatically.” Meanwhile, Vance appeared to roll his eyes as a look of bewilderment passed over his face.

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Netizens react The video of the moment has sparked buzz on social media platform X, with one user saying: “When political adversaries are forced to act civil. Curious who will come out on top in 2028.”

“How did I not see this, think someone up was talking to him, because you see the eyes look up,” another said,

While a third user commented. “I think he's just confused..or didn't expect the conversation to go that path,” the fourth one said, “Marco is raining on his parade; Rubio will be next Pres.”