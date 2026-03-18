JD Vance caught ‘rolling his eyes’ at Marco Rubio amid growing rivalry speculations: Watch viral moment
A viral moment captured JD Vance rolling his eyes during Rubio's remarks on Cuba, sparking speculation on their rivalry.
US Vice President JD Vance was seen seemingly rolling his eyes while secretary of state Marco Rubio was speaking, as the duo appear to be the most probable contenders for the 2028 GOP nomination.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump was accompanied by both Vance and Rubio during his meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the White House. At the Oval Office event, Rubio stated that Cuba "has to get new people in charge" as the Trump says he will “take” the island nation.
Speaking to reporters, Rubio said, “I mean Cuba has an economy that doesn't work and a political and governmental system that can't fix it. So they have to change dramatically.” Meanwhile, Vance appeared to roll his eyes as a look of bewilderment passed over his face.
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Netizens react
The video of the moment has sparked buzz on social media platform X, with one user saying: “When political adversaries are forced to act civil. Curious who will come out on top in 2028.”
“How did I not see this, think someone up was talking to him, because you see the eyes look up,” another said,
While a third user commented. “I think he's just confused..or didn't expect the conversation to go that path,” the fourth one said, “Marco is raining on his parade; Rubio will be next Pres.”
Vance vs Rubio: What we know about 2028 presidential contest
Last year, Vance seemed to be the most obvious candidate to follow Trump as the MAGA successor in 2028. He entered office after the 2024 election with significant support from Republicans and endorsement from the president's family.
While Vance remains a prominent candidate for the 2028 presidential election, Rubio is also quickly becoming a viable contender for the GOP nomination.
The responsibilities of the secretary of state expanded during the initial year of Trump's second term, and the conflict in Iran has recently brought him even more into the public eye.
In private discussions, Trump has remarked on how "popular" and "beloved" Rubio has become, according to sources who spoke with ABC News. The POTUS has allegedly asked his allies and associates multiple times about their preferences for the top of the ticket, inquiring, "Marco or JD?," as reported by AXIOS.
Concurrently, a coalition of Republican donors supporting Rubio has discreetly started to explore the possibility of initiating a "draft Rubio" campaign after the midterms, as they look for strategies to enhance the secretary of state's political prospects, sources informed ABC News.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More