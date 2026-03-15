Who is Lara Trump and how is she related to Donald Trump? 5 facts

Fox News host Lara Trump recently discussed US strength and national security concerns on her weekend program My View with Lara Trump. The television host and political commentator is also widely known for her connection to president Donald Trump. In February 2025, Lara Trump returned to television with her own program, “My View with Lara Trump,” on Fox News. (Invision)

Here are five key facts about Lara Trump and her relationship to the Trump family.

1. She is Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump became part of the Trump family when she married Eric Trump, the third child of Donald Trump and his first wife Ivana Trump, in 2014. Through the marriage, she is the daughter-in-law of the president and the mother of two of his grandchildren.

2. She has held a role in Republican Party leadership Beyond her family ties, Lara Trump has also been active in Republican politics. In 2024, she served as co-chair of the Republican National Committee, where she helped oversee fundraising and party strategy during the election cycle.

3. She hosts a primetime weekend show on Fox News In February 2025, Lara Trump returned to television with her own program, “My View with Lara Trump,” on Fox News. The weekend show airs on Saturday nights and features commentary on politics, national security and current events.

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4. She spoke about the pressures of public life In a 2018 interview with Westchester Magazine, Lara Trump acknowledged that life changed significantly after Donald Trump entered national politics. She said members of the family sometimes “pine for the old days,” referring to the period before the intense public scrutiny that followed his presidential campaign.

Eric Trump had similar opinions in the same interview, saying his father’s life became “worse the minute he decided to run for president,” though he framed it as a sacrifice made in service of the American public.

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5. Media and family Lara and Eric Trump have two children together, a son named Luke and a daughter named Carolina. Alongside her television career and political involvement, Lara Trump frequently appears at public events with members of the Trump family.

Over time, she has become one of the most visible figures within Donald Trump’s extended family.