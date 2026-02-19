Trump to make a speech on UFOs soon? Lara Trump's claim sparks buzz; ‘at the right time’

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump has revealed in a podcast that her father-in-law, President Donald Trump is holding onto a speech about extraterrestrial life and UFOs. She said Trump will share it at the “right time.”

She said it in the New York Post’s ‘Pod Force One’ podcast episode, which was released on Wednesday. Lara began when Miranda Devine asked her if the President is about to make an announcement on UFOs.

Lara Trump said: "What’s kind of funny is we’ve kind of asked my father-in-law about this cause we’re like, ‘Well, what do you know? I have just heard kind of around that he’s actually said, my father-in-law has actually said it, that there is some speech that he has, that I guess at the right time...

"I don’t know what the right time is...that he is going to break out and talk about, and it has to do with maybe some sort of extraterrestrial life, so to speak,” she added.

White House Responds According to the reports of The Hill, when asked about the claim, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said a speech on aliens would be very exciting and great interest but “news to me.”

“I’ll have to check in with our speech writing team. Uh, and that would be of great interest to me personally, and I’m sure all of you in this room and apparently former President Obama, too.”

Obama's response to UFO speculation Former President Barack Obama also responded to the recent online speculation about UFOs after comments he made on the ‘No Lie’ podcast with Brian Tyler Cohen went viral.

“They’re real but I haven’t seen them,” Obama said on the podcast. “And they’re not being kept in… what is it? Area 51. There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States.”

Later, in a post on Instagram, Obama explained that was speaking in a lighthearted tone during the rapid-fire round. “Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there”, he wrote.

“But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us” and he ended his clarification with, -“Really!”.