‘Golfing with grandpa’: Lara Trump shares heartwarming photos of daughter with Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump’s daughter in law, Lara Trump, has shared a heartwarming family moment that quickly captured attention on social media. Taking to X, Lara posted four photographs showing her daughter enjoying a golf outing with her grandfather, Donald Trump. The images show the young girl smiling as she rides in a golf cart, with the US President driving alongside her.

Lara captioned the post simply, “Golfing with Grandpa”. The post has since garnered more than 73k views, with people reacting warmly to the candid family interaction.

Social media reacts to the wholesome post The photographs prompted an outpouring of warm and affectionate reactions online, with many users reflecting on the value of such family moments. One user wrote, “Moments like these are priceless.” Another commented, “What a great moment for her! My kids miss their Grandpa.” A third reacted with a light hearted note, saying, “Awww, I was wondering what Grandpa Trump was up to today.”

Several others echoed similar sentiments. One comment read, “These pictures are precious and so are moments like this.” Another user added, “Cutest thing I have seen all day,” while one more wrote, “Awww, these are such wholesome photos.”

A look at Lara Trump’s background Lara Trump is married to Eric Trump, the third son of Donald Trump. The couple first met in 2008 and their relationship eventually led to marriage in 2014. Their wedding took place at Mar a Lago, Donald Trump’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Lara and Eric share two children together.

Before becoming actively involved in politics, Lara Trump worked as a journalist and was associated with Fox News. She later parted ways with the network and went on to support her father in law’s political journey, joining his campaign efforts after he announced his bid for re election in 2022.