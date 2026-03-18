Melanie Curtin not guilty: 5 things to know about Livingston Parish rape case, ‘I’m looking forward to…’

Melanie Curtin was acquitted on all counts on Tuesday during her second trial related to a 2014 sexual assault case involving former Deputy Dennis Perkins of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. In her second trial, Melanie Curtin was found not guilty of simple rape and video voyeurism related to former Deputy Dennis Perkins.

Curtin was charged with simple rape and video voyeurism, with allegations suggesting that she assisted Perkins in raping an unconscious woman. The verdict was overseen by Judge Brian Abels.

The jury reached its decision after roughly three hours of discussion, which followed a trial lasting a week.

“I am so thankful for the people that prayed for me and fought for me, and I’m looking forward to freedom,” Curtin stated.

In response to a question regarding her message to Livingston Parish, Curtin stated, “I’m never coming back. I won’t be back.”

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Melanie Curtin's attorney reacts Curtin's defense lawyer stated that the jury assessed the evidence and recognized the shortcomings in the state's argument. “That they fully and completely evaluated the evidence and saw the flaws in the state’s case like we did.”

Attorney General’s Office issues statement Erica Moore, a prosecutor from the Louisiana State Attorney General's Office, said that her office disagreed with the jury's decision but honored the judicial process. “We disagree with the verdict of the jury. We respect the process and we believe that all of the evidence was provided,” Moore remarked.

“I am also deeply troubled by a certain media campaign that I believe was an intentional effort to influence the legal process, poison the jury, and undermine confidence in the justice system," the AG office said.

Calling Dennis Perkins “a sick, demented, disgusting, and evil person,” Moore said, he “will die in prison for his heinous crimes, and Cynthia Perkins will remain incarcerated for decades.”