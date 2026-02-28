LaTroy Lewis takes first action after Falcons firing over rape, sexual assault allegations

LaTroy Lewis, recently dismissed defensive line coach of the Atlanta Falcons, has taken down public access to his social media accounts following his firing this week amid rape and sexual assault allegations against him.

"We are aware of allegations regarding LaTroy Lewis," the Falcons said in a statement issued to Atlanta News First earlier Friday. “We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

The organisation said in a terse statement on Friday afternoon announcing Lewis' dismissal. "The Atlanta Falcons have dismissed assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis from his role."

