LaTroy Lewis takes first action after Falcons firing over rape, sexual assault allegations
LaTroy Lewis, the Atlanta Falcons' former defensive line coach, has removed access to his social media
LaTroy Lewis, recently dismissed defensive line coach of the Atlanta Falcons, has taken down public access to his social media accounts following his firing this week amid rape and sexual assault allegations against him.
"We are aware of allegations regarding LaTroy Lewis," the Falcons said in a statement issued to Atlanta News First earlier Friday. “We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”
The organisation said in a terse statement on Friday afternoon announcing Lewis' dismissal. "The Atlanta Falcons have dismissed assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis from his role."
Ex-Falcons Coach makes social media private in first response
Just hours after the Falcons announced his dismissal on February 27, Lewis appears to have responded by putting his profiles on platforms such as Instagram and X into private mode.
