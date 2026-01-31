Louisiana River Bend Detention Center prison break: What to know about inmates who escaped? Massive manhunt launched

A manhunt has been launched in northeast Louisiana after eight inmates broke out of the River Bend Detention Center in Lake Providence on Thursday night. Among them are Destin Brogan, Kolin Looney, Krisean Salinas, Kevin Slaughter, Trenton Taplin, Koplelon Vicknair. Three of these inmates – Taplin, Savion Wheeler, and Hugo Molina – have been caught. Eight inmates broke out of River Bend Detention Center in Lake Providence as per reports. (Facebook/Louisiana State Police)

“Last night, the East Carroll Parish Sheriff's Office had six inmates to escape from River Bend. The names and a photo of each of these inmates are shown below. The sheriff's office is being assisted by number law enforcement agencies and has most of its officers searching for the inmates,” the East Carroll Parish Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.