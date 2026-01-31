Louisiana River Bend Detention Center prison break: What to know about inmates who escaped? Massive manhunt launched
Destin Brogan, Kolin Looney, Krisean Salinas, Kevin Slaughter, Trenton Taplin, Koplelon Vicknair are among inmates who fled from River Bend Detention Center.
A manhunt has been launched in northeast Louisiana after eight inmates broke out of the River Bend Detention Center in Lake Providence on Thursday night. Among them are Destin Brogan, Kolin Looney, Krisean Salinas, Kevin Slaughter, Trenton Taplin, Koplelon Vicknair. Three of these inmates – Taplin, Savion Wheeler, and Hugo Molina – have been caught.
“Last night, the East Carroll Parish Sheriff's Office had six inmates to escape from River Bend. The names and a photo of each of these inmates are shown below. The sheriff's office is being assisted by number law enforcement agencies and has most of its officers searching for the inmates,” the East Carroll Parish Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.
Law enforcement officials have warned that all six should be considered armed and dangerous. Patrols, road checks, checkpoints have been increased and are expected throughout East Carroll Parish and neighboring parishes as the search continues. Here's all you need to know about the inmates, even as authorities are urging anyone with information as to their whereabouts to approach law enforcement.
Who are the escaped inmates?
- Destin Brogan - The 22-year-old was waiting for a trial in May for a second-degree murder charge. It stems from a 2022 shooting at a Yorkfield Drive apartment in East Baton Rouge Parish.
- Kevin Slaughter - The 25-year-old was arrested many times dating back to 2006. His charges include drug possession, robbery and domestic abuse battery.
- Kelin Looney - The 21-year-old had pleaded guilty to simple burglary and simple criminal property damage in East Baton Rouge Parish back in 2024.
- Krisean Salinas - Also 21, Salinas had been arrested in Lafourche Parish in a prior case.
- Koplelon Vicknair - The 19-year-old was accused of killing an 18-year-old in 2023. He is reportedly originally from Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
- Trenton Taplin - The 30-year-old has already been captured. He was awaiting trial on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges stemming from a 2020 shooting off Plank Road.
- Savion Wheeler - The 31-year-old is from Acadia Parish and is also a violent offender though the exact nature of his crime was not known.
- Hugo Molina - The 27-year-old is also awaiting trial for killings in East Baton Rouge Parish. He was captured as well.
