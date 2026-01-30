Who was Dana Kinlaw? Effingham woman shot, set on fire while buying puppy; chilling details emerge

Dana Kinlaw, a 40-year-old woman from Effingham in Florence County, South Carolina, was fatally shot and set on fire while she was buying a pet. The chilling details of her January 22 murder has shaken the community. Dana Marie Kinlaw, 40, was shot and set on fire while buying a puppy.

According to the Florence County Sheriff's Office, Dana Kinlaw was lured into a puppy sale by a friend to house with the pretense of selling a puppy before she was fatally shot and was set on fire in her car.

Two suspects, Iryanna Jarissa Fleming, the 19-year-old who lured Kinlaw, and Daquinn Taheen Thomas, 31, were initially arrested for the death. Later, Nikko Carraway, 31, was also arrested in the case.

Who Was Dana Kinlaw? According to reports, Dana Kinlaw's death was likely a case of revenge killing. Fox News reports that Kinlaw's son was involved in a murder in Darlington County, which is just next to Florence County, where Kinlaw was killed.

Sheriff TJ Joye of Florence County highlighted the revenge angle that could likely be the motive behind the fatal shooting of Dana Kinlaw. However, the details remain unclear as law enforcement continue to investigate the murder.

Joye added that when police responded initially, they found a car on fire on Atlantic Road near Springbranch Road in Effingham with the body of Kinslaw inside. An inflammable liquid was used to set the car on fire, the Sheriff added.

Her obituary on the website of Florence Funeral Home read: "Dana Marie Kinlaw, 40, died Thursday, January 22, 2026. She was the daughter of the late Jimmy Kinlaw and the late Brenda Baker Kinlaw.

"A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 2 - 3 Pm on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at Floyd Funeral Home, 136 E. Main Street, Olanta, SC."