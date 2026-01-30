Who is Jayden Scott? Pro-ICE Michigan CEO accused of harassing journalist in Minneapolis

Jayden Scott, a pro-ICE activist, was accused of harassment by freelance journalist Andrew Mercado. Mercado, who is now in Minneapolis covering the protests against the immigration raids, shared a post on social media alleging that Scott harassed him at the residence in Minnesota where Mercado is staying. Jayden Scott, a pro-ICE protestor, allegedly harassed Andrew Mercado.

Mercado said that Jayden Scott and "his accomplices" made a video at the place where Mercado is living - just outside the door to his apartment, where Scott was seen seemingly making threats.

Mercado wrote that he has involved the building authorities and the local police over the incident. He also revealed that he is planning to switch places.

"Jayden Scott and unknown accomplices have found where I live and posted a video online outside of my door," Mercado wrote. "I have my apartment management and local police involved. I will obviously have to move, so the more people that are aware of this situation, the better.

“This guy is already in legal trouble, and this stunt could prevent them from inflicting further pain on the city of Minneapolis. Share it far and wide.”