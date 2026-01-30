Who is Jayden Scott? Pro-ICE Michigan CEO accused of harassing journalist in Minneapolis
Pro-ICE activist Jayden Scott allegedly harassed journalist Andrew Mercado by posting a threatening video outside his Minneapolis residence.
Jayden Scott, a pro-ICE activist, was accused of harassment by freelance journalist Andrew Mercado. Mercado, who is now in Minneapolis covering the protests against the immigration raids, shared a post on social media alleging that Scott harassed him at the residence in Minnesota where Mercado is staying.
Mercado said that Jayden Scott and "his accomplices" made a video at the place where Mercado is living - just outside the door to his apartment, where Scott was seen seemingly making threats.
Mercado wrote that he has involved the building authorities and the local police over the incident. He also revealed that he is planning to switch places.
"Jayden Scott and unknown accomplices have found where I live and posted a video online outside of my door," Mercado wrote. "I have my apartment management and local police involved. I will obviously have to move, so the more people that are aware of this situation, the better.
“This guy is already in legal trouble, and this stunt could prevent them from inflicting further pain on the city of Minneapolis. Share it far and wide.”
Who is Jayden Scott?
Jayden Scott is a pro-ICE activist who is participating in the ongoing pro-ICE protests in Minnesota. He is also a Michigan-based entrepreneur and founder of Harmony Investment Group, per the biography on his website. His LinkedIn profile states that he is from Bay City, Michigan. Among he companies where he has served as a board member are Wellspring Commerce (Utah) and Buying Beast.
Jayden Scott recently went viral on social media after a video of him yelling provocative slurs towards anti-ICE protestors in Minnesota. The video went viral in the aftermath of the protests following the death of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on January 7.
Scott's LinkedIn bio states: “Jayden Scott is a seasoned entrepreneur and fund manager specializing in e-commerce acquisitions and business strategy. With a track record of building, scaling, and exiting numerous brands, Jayden has transformed distressed assets into profitable ventures across industries.."
