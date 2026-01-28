Alex Pretti shooting: ICE agent issues chilling warning in Minneapolis; 'you raise your voice...'

An ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota was caught on video allegedly making threats about ‘erasing’ a person's voice. (L-R) The ICE agent who allegedly made the threat on video, Border Patrol agents at the scene of Alex Pretti's shooting. (X/@SpockResists, X/@marlene4719) The exchange, perceived to be a threat, has sparked outrage even as tensions simmer over Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good's killings. The former was shot by a Border Patrol agent while the latter was killed by an ICE agent identified as Jonathan Ross. The video shows an alleged ICE agent sitting in a vehicle when he says “I will tell you this brother, you raise your voice, I erase your voice.” The person recording the video asks the agent to repeat what he said, sounding incredulous. The agent reiterates the statement. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this video.

The alleged clip has sparked immense backlash online. Reactions to ICE agent video One person sharing the alleged video wrote “Stop telling me that the Trump administration isn't Fascist. They are threatening people for ‘raising their voice,’ and how exactly will ICE ‘erase our voice?’ Kill us?". The post also claimed that the threat was issued to an American citizen, but this information could not be verified independently. Also Read | Trump slammed for 'can't have guns' remark in Alex Pretti case; 'NRA come get your puppet' An anti-Trump page sharing the clip remarked “This is what a police state looks like.” Yet another person remarked “An ICE agent threatened to murder a Minnesotan.” Screengrabs from the video were shared online too, with many imploring internet sleuths to dig out the identity of the agent who made the alleged threat. “This is the ICE agent who said ‘You raise your voice, I erase your voice.’ Add him to the list,” a person remarked.