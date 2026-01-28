Trump slammed for 'can't have guns' remark in Alex Pretti case; 'NRA come get your puppet'

President Donald Trump has sparked backlash with his remarks about carrying firearms, in the wake of Alex Pretti's killing. The 37-year-old nurse was shot dead by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota. U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from members of the press about Alex Pretti as he visits the Machine Shed restaurant on January 27, 2026 in Urbandale, Iowa. (Getty Images via AFP)

A firearm was recovered from him. While videos showed that the gun was recovered before he was shot, the Trump administration initially tried to push the narrative that agents had fired in defense while trying to disarm Pretti.

The incident has led to a larger discussion about the 2nd Amendment rights which allow people in the US to legally carry guns if they have the permit. Minnesota laws, notably, allow for guns to be carried and local authorities clarified that Pretti's documents were in order for him to carry a firearm.

Earlier statements from Trump officials also led to backlash with prominent gun rights group NRA advising caution against infringing on 2nd Amendment rights. Kyle Rittenhouse, who was jailed for unleashing violence in Wisconsin, during a protest, and was photographed openly carrying a gun at the time, also spoke out in defense of the 2nd Amendment.

Also Read | Who is Micayla Pretti? Alex Pretti's sister speaks out after ICU nurse killed in Minneapolis; ‘made people feel safe’ However, Trump seems to have doubled down on the stance about Pretti carrying guns, while speaking to reporters today, leading to further backlash and sparking fears of a showdown with the gun lobby ahead of the crucial US midterm elections.

Donald Trump's statement sparks backlash Trump told reporters about Pretti's case, “You can't have guns, you can't walk in with guns.” When asked, “What about the 2nd Amendment,” Trump reiterated, “You can't walk in with guns, you can't do that.” The President added that it remained a very 'unfortunate incident' despite the circumstances.

In Iowa, Trump maintained the stance, telling reporters, “I don’t like that he had a gun. I don’t like that he had two fully loaded magazines. That’s a lot of bad stuff, and despite that, I say that's a very unfortunate incident.” Meanwhile, he claimed he hadn't heard Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller calling Alex Pretti a domestic terrorist.