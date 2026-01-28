Kyle Rittenhouse responds to Alex Pretti comparisons, says: ‘Anti-2A people are...’

Since the death of Minneapolis VA nurse Alex Pretti, social media has erupted with comparisons of Pretti with Kyle Rittenhouse, a gun rights activist who was acquitted in 2021 after fatally shooting two people during the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020. Kyle Rittenhouse was seen crying at the courthouse after his verdict. (File Photo (AP))

The issue of carrying a gun in public has become central to the question of accountability surrounding the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents. The federal government's line that Pretti was shot for carrying a licensed firearm has irked many gun rights advocates. It has even prompted the National Rifle Association (NRA) to react.

The Kyle Rittenhouse case has come up in discussion due to the apparent similarities with Alex Pretti's killing. Rittenhouse stormed into the protests in Kenosha with an AR–15–style semi-automatic rifle (Smith & Wesson M&P 15) and fatally shot two. A section of social media has brought up the Trump supporters' reaction to the Kenosha shooting and compared it with their reaction to the Minneapolis incident.

Many have noted that while the MAGA camp spoke about upholding gun rights during the Rittenhouse incident, now, they have brandished Alex Pretti as a "domestic terrorist."

While Rittenhouse did not previously react to the comparisons, despite making his stance on the 2nd Amendment clear in the aftermath of Alex Pretti's death, he finally offered his take on it in a X post on Monday.

"The same people wanting to silence me are now begging me to comment," Rittenhouse said. "My comment: Communists are gay. And anti-2A people are gay. Biden's failed open borders policies created this ENTIRE mess."