Who is Micayla Pretti? Alex Pretti's sister speaks out after ICU nurse killed in Minneapolis; ‘made people feel safe’

Micayla Pretti, Alex Pretti's sister has issued a statement after his death. The 37-year-old nurse was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 24. Alex Pretti's sister, Micayla, spoke out after the ICU nurse was shot dead in Minneapolis. (X/@cimmerian_v)

Pretti's sister slammed the ‘lies’ being circulated about her brother, including that he was a ‘domestic terrorist’.

Who is Micayla Pretti? Micayla Pretti is 32 years old, and records indicate she's now Micayla Meyran after her marriage to David Arnaud Meyran of Wisconsin. The two reportedly tied the knot in 2023. They appear to have a child together, as per Micayla's Facebook profile photo.

Micayla reacted on Facebook after a ‘friend’ shared her statement. She wrote “I love you,” in the comments, to which there was an outpouring of reactions, offering condolences for Alex.

Read Micayla Pretti's full statement below.

Micayla Pretti statement on Alex Pretti “Alex was kind, generous, and had a way of lighting up every room he walked into. He was incredibly intelligent and deeply passionate, and he made people feel safe. But most importantly, he was my brother. I had the privilege of being his little sister for 32 years. I will never be able to hug him, laugh with him, or cry to him again because of those thugs — and that is a pain no words can fully capture,” Pretti's sister wrote, as per reports.

Alex always wanted to make a difference in this world, and it's devastating that he won't be here to witness the impact he was making. Through his work at the VA caring for the sickest patients, and passion to advance cancer research, he touched more lives than he probably ever realized. All Alex ever wanted was to help someone — anyone. Even in his very last moments on this earth, he was simply trying to do just that," Micayla added.

She further wrote, "I want to thank everyone who has reached out to my family and me, whether you knew Alex personally or not. The messages, posts, and overwhelming positivity shared about him truly reflect his character, work ethic, and passions. My brother is, and always will be, my hero. When does this end? How many more innocent lives must be lost before we say enough? Hearing disgusting lies spread about my brother is absolutely gut-wrenching, and my family is deeply grateful so many people have stood up and helped tell his truth. He would be very proud.”