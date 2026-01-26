Indian-origin writer expresses fear amid ICE raids, shootings in Minneapolis: ‘We are being made to feel like…’

Singh noted that the Twin Cities – Minneapolis and St Paul – are home to a substantial Somali and Hmong population (people from Laos who fled during the Vietnam War). “These people were escaping persecution and had sided with the US,” she stated, adding that Indian-Americans like herself constitute another significant portion of the population.

Writer and community advocate Kuhu Singh shared her experiences with PTI, explaining how, despite the presence of a significant immigrant population, the political atmosphere in Minneapolis has shifted her perspective.

An Indian-origin writer residing in Minneapolis expressed her concerns and fears as the city finds itself caught in the storm affecting the US due to an intensified crackdown by ICE agents.

‘The reality is different,’ Kuhu Singh on govt's plan to wipe out criminals Singh noted that the government's firm stance concerning various ICE raids and two deadly shootings in the area was influenced by its opposition to Minneapolis being designated as a “sanctuary city.” “That is something the current federal government doesn’t like,” she added.

“The government wants to knock down on all the doors…on paper the idea is to take down the criminals off the street…criminals who are supposedly getting refuge here but the reality is different,” she continued.

Singh stated that the reality is significantly different from the portrayal in the media. “Citizens are being stopped randomly and harassed…they are being harassed and detained. They’re asking for like, where were you born? Where were your parents born? Do you carry an ID? Do you carry your passport? Basically, within Minneapolis, we are being made to feel like we are not part of the city. We are not part of this country,” she stated.

Are Brown people being specifically targeted? Singh said that individuals of Brown descent, along with people of color or those who communicate with an accent, are being especially targeted. “People who come from various other backgrounds, who are non-white and non-Christian. I wouldn’t say Christian, but non-white, non-European [may be in danger],” she added.

What is the present state of affairs in Minneapolis? US federal authorities have stated ‘Operation Metro Surge,’ deploying thousands of armed and masked agents from the Department of Homeland Security, including those from ICE and CBP, into Minnesota.

This operation has been described by federal officials as a legitimate immigration enforcement action; however, state and local leaders have labeled it a militarized assault.

Residents of Minneapolis have organized protests against ICE, with tensions escalating further due to the two tragic incidents involving Renee Nicole Good and Alex Jeffery Pretti.