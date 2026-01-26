Alex Pretti shooting row: Trump willing to withdraw ICE from Minneapolis; responds to Epstein claims in 4 points

President Trump is willing to withdraw ICE and Border Patrol agents from Minneapolis, he told The Wall Street Journal in a five-minute phone call on Sunday. The 79-year-old further added that his administration is reviewing Alex Pretti's shooting, which has sparked protests across Minnesota. President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House (AFP)

Epstein files Gov Tim Walz slammed Attorney General Pam Bondi for writing to him about restoring the ‘rule of law’ by sending over information about Minnesota's welfare programs hours after a Border Patrol agent fatally shot Alex Pretti.

“I would just give a pro tip to the attorney general. There are 2 million documents in the Epstein files we’re still waiting on. Go ahead and work on those,” Walz said.

This comes after Joe Rogan suggested that President Trump is using ICE raids and Minnesota fraud claims to distract people from the release of the Epstein docs.

Trump's 4-point demands Trump, meanwhile, posted four points on Truth Social, responding to Gov Walz's press conference. He called on the Democrat, former VP candidate, to cooperate with his administration.

“Governor Walz and Mayor Frey should turn over all Criminal Illegal Aliens that are currently incarcerated in their State Prisons and Jails to Federal Authorities, along with all Illegal Criminals with an active warrant or known Criminal History, for Immediate Deportation,” he posted.

Second demand: “State and Local Law Enforcement must agree to turn over all Illegal Aliens arrested by Local Police.”

Third demand: “Local Police must assist Federal Law Enforcement in apprehending and detaining Illegal Aliens who are wanted for Crimes.”

“Democrat Politicians must partner with the Federal Government to protect American Citizens in the rapid removal of all Criminal Illegal Aliens in our Country. Some Democrats, in places like Memphis, Tennessee, or Washington, D.C., have done so, resulting in safer streets for ALL,” he concluded with his fourth point.

Trump willing to withdraw ICE Meanwhile, in a conversation with WSJ, Trump said, “We’re looking, we’re reviewing everything and will come out with a determination.” He criticized Pretti for carrying a gun during protests.

“I don’t like any shooting. I don’t like it. But I don’t like it when somebody goes into a protest and he’s got a very powerful, fully loaded gun with two magazines loaded up with bullets also. That doesn’t play good either.”

He acknowledged that at some point, federal officers will leave.

“At some point we will leave. We’ve done, they’ve done a phenomenal job,” he said. However, the 79-year-old did not provide a timeline.