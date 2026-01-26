Alex Pretti shooting row: Did Trump say ‘only criminals carry guns’ amid Minneapolis protests? Here's the truth

While Trump faced flak after the photo surfaced, we later found that he did not actually write those words. This was a fake image.

A screenshot of what appears to be Donald Trump's post on Truth Social has gone viral. “HE HAD A GUN, ONLY CRIMINALS CARRY GUNS ON OUR STREETS, WE NEED LAW AND ORDER,” it reads. This comes after the DHS said that Pretti was armed when he approached Border Patrol officers on Saturday. Minneapolis police and the nurse's family later clarified that he was a lawful gun owner and had the license to carry.

President Donald Trump, his administration, the ICE, and the Border Patrol are under fire after Alex Pretti was fatally shot in Minneapolis on Saturday. The 37-year-old nurse's death came days after a federal agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three, in a residential neighborhood amid protests. Now, a photo showing Trump's post saying ‘only criminals carry guns’ has surfaced on social media.

“Hey MAGA. Your president Donald Trump believes if you have a gun you're a criminal. Wonder what the @nra thinks about this 🤔” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Trump's response to Alex Pretti's shooting The president, in his Truth Social post after the shooting, claimed that Pretti had a loaded gun. He defended the ICE and Border Patrol.

"This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off? It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do!” Trump wrote.

“LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! 12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!”