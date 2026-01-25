Did Alex Pretti pull his gun? NRA slams Trump admin over shooting of nurse by ICE agent; ‘Dangerous’

The shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Saturday, January 24, has sparked a massive debate on gun rights. Pretti, a US citizen, was carrying a firearm when he was fatally shot by an ICE agent. A photograph of 37-year-old Alex Pretti can be seen at a makeshift memorial in the area where he was shot dead in Minneapolis. (AFP)

It has raised questions on the rights assigned by the 2nd Amendment on owning and carrying guns as the Trump administration has argued that "approaching an ICE agent with a gun" will result in agents being "legally justified in shooting." This stance of the Trump admin has sparked criticism from the National Rifle Association (NRA) - the US's top gun rights body.

The NRA's criticism of the Trump administration came as videos from the scene of the shooting show Peretti peacefully filming the confrontation with the ICE agents. Though he was carrying a gun, Alex Pretti did not pull or fire the gun.

As the Trump administration tries to argue that Peretti was dangerous and armed at the time of the shooting, Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, best describe the Trump's admin's stance.

Essayli said: "If you approach law enforcement with a gun, there is a high likelihood they will be legally justified in shooting you." This statement sparked a reaction from the NRA, who are known to rarely issue statement.

"The Second Amendment protects Americans' right to bear arms while protesting—a right the federal government must not infringe upon," the NRA said, calling Essayli's statements "wrong and dangerous."

What To Know About Alex Pretti's Gun Alex Pretti's gun has been a central dispute over the shooting in Minneapolis on Saturday. DHS and federal officials said Pretti approached federal agents carrying a handgun and two loaded magazines. They claimed that the agents tried to disarm Pretti but had to shoot him when he resisted.

However, videos recorded by bystanders at the scene of the shooting have led many to contradict the claim of the DHS. He is not seen in the videos holding a gun at the start of the altercation; he’s seen holding a cell phone and trying to help others. A firearm appears to have been taken from the ground by an agent just before shots were fired during the scuffle.

Pretti was reportedly a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry in Minnesota.