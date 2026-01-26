TikTok outage linked to the Minneapolis shooting? Users make bizarre Alex Pretti claims

Millions of TikTok users across the United States reported issues with the app on January 25, including problems loading videos, missing comments and broken feeds. This came at the time when public attention was focused on the Minneapolis shooting involving federal agents killing 37-year-old Alex Pretti on Saturday, January 24. TikTok is not working for several users across the US. (UnSplash)

The overlap prompted speculation on social media about whether the TikTok outage was linked to the Minneapolis shooting and content moderation.

Are the incidents linked? Here's what TikTok users are saying On Sunday, TikTok users began reporting significant problems with TikTok. Feeds failed to load, and user accounts started to reset or show no comments, followers or messages.

Multiple reports surfaced indicating connectivity and access issues across major U.S. cities. Many users described their feeds as "frozen" and reported an inability to upload new videos.

Over 35,000 outage complaints peaked overnight, according to the DownDetector website. By early Sunday afternoon, that figure had dropped to 4,600. Videos that failed to load and had zero views were reported by users.

Many users on X are claiming that the TikTok glitch has something to do with “Alex Pretii's murder.”

Emily Grindstaff wrote on X, highlighting her problems posting a video about ICE agents, “TIKTOK IS SUPPRESSING VIDEOS ABOUT ALEX PERETTI’S MURDER! I posted a video over 8 hours ago talking about ICE agents murdering a man in Minnesota & my video has ZERO views. Never has a video Ive posted on TikTok gotten less than a few hundred within hours. This is intentional.”