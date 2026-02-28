JD Vance faces MAGA backlash after praising Tucker Carlson interview: ‘Chosen the wrong side’
JD Vance is facing criticism from some MAGA supporters after he praised the Tucker Carlson’s controversial interview with Mike Huckabee.
Vice President JD Vance is facing backlash from some MAGA supporters after he praised a controversial interview that has divided conservatives.
Speaking to The Washington Post on Thursday, Vance shared his thoughts on a recent interview between former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. The interview sparked strong reactions within MAGA circles and drew criticism from at least 14 nations.
“I guess my takeaway is it’s a really good conversation that’s going to be necessary for the right, not just for the next couple years, but for long into the future,” Vance said. He also noted that he had not watched the full interview but had “seen a couple of clips here and there.”
Backlash from MAGA voices
Vance’s comments quickly drew criticism from some conservative figures.
“Absolute disaster,” NewsNation host Batya Ungar Sargon wrote on X in response to the vice president’s remarks.
The interview aired on February 20 and it featured Carlson and Huckabee sitting down for a discussion where their views sharply differed.
Carlson who has often criticized Israel’s actions following the October 7, 2023 attack that led to the ongoing war with Hamas. He questioned Israel’s claim to territory across “essentially the entire Middle East.”
To which Huckabee responded that “it would be fine if it took it all.”
Huckabee’s statement was condemned by Arab and Muslim nations. At the same time, Carlson faced criticism from pro-Israel MAGA figures.
Far-right commentator Laura Loomer wrote on X: “During the interview, @TuckerCarlson disrespected President Trump multiple times and suggested he is ‘controlled by Netanyahu.’” She also reacted to Vance’s praise of the interview, writing, “No it wasn’t.”
Loomer has repeatedly criticized Carlson since the interview aired. She called on President Donald Trump to “condemn” Carlson and urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate him as a “national security threat.”
Conservative writer Mike Cote has also reacted strongly by posting that “JD Vance has chosen a side. And it’s the wrong one.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More