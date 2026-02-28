JD Vance faces MAGA backlash after praising Tucker Carlson interview: ‘Chosen the wrong side’

Vice President JD Vance is facing backlash from some MAGA supporters after he praised a controversial interview that has divided conservatives. JD Vance faces MAGA backlash after praising Tucker Carlson interview (Bloomberg)

Speaking to The Washington Post on Thursday, Vance shared his thoughts on a recent interview between former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. The interview sparked strong reactions within MAGA circles and drew criticism from at least 14 nations.

“I guess my takeaway is it’s a really good conversation that’s going to be necessary for the right, not just for the next couple years, but for long into the future,” Vance said. He also noted that he had not watched the full interview but had “seen a couple of clips here and there.”

Backlash from MAGA voices Vance’s comments quickly drew criticism from some conservative figures.

“Absolute disaster,” NewsNation host Batya Ungar Sargon wrote on X in response to the vice president’s remarks.