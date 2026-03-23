Who is Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf? Iran speaker in focus as ‘top person’ in Trump talks claim, he denies

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that Washington and Tehran had held “very good and productive” discussions over the past two days. However, he did not name the Iranian official involved in the talks. Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, dressed in an IRGC uniform, chairs a session in Tehran on February 1, 2026, (AFP)

Trump said the discussions were “in depth, detailed, and constructive,” and added that their overall “tenor and tone” had prompted a temporary pause in planned US military action. According to him, he had instructed the US department of war to postpone strikes targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.

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The delay, he said, would last five days. Later, while speaking to reporters in Florida about the details of the call, he clarified that these negotiations do not involve the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, but rather a ‘top person’.

"We're dealing with a man who I believe is the most respected and the leader. You know it's a little tough; they've wiped out, we've wiped out everybody," the Republican President added.