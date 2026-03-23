Iran US war LIVE updates: Explosions in several parts of Tehran; IEA chief warns of 'worst' energy crisis
Iran US war LIVE updates: Benchmark US oil contract WTI was up Monday after US President Donald Trump gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz or face decimation of its energy infrastructure, and Israel warned the war would continue for several more weeks.
- 1 Mins agoIsrael says it conducted a ‘wave of extensive strikes’ in Tehran
- 5 Mins agoIEA chief says at least 40 energy assets 'severely' damaged in the war
- 13 Mins agoIEA consulting with governments on further oil stock releases, chief Birol says
- 23 Mins ago'No country will be immune' to effects of global energy crisis, IEA chief says
- 27 Mins agoGlobal economy under 'major threat' from Strait of Hormuz crisis, IEA chief says
- 33 Mins agoExplosions heard in Tehran
- 36 Mins agoWorld could face worst energy crisis in decades, IEA chief warns
- 42 Mins agoIndian national hurt in UAE missile interception
- 44 Mins agoLebanon President calls Israel's attacks on his country ‘collective punishment’
- 50 Mins agoUS Senate minority leader calls for end to Iran war
- 52 Mins agoWTI crude oil prices up following Trump ultimatum on Iran
Iran US war LIVE updates: Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), has warned that the situation in West Asia is “very severe” and worse than the two energy crises of the 1970s combined. In an address to the National Press Club of Australia, Birol said that the biggest solution to the ongoing crisis is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked following the US-Israeli attack on the country....Read More
Donald Trump warned the US will “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if it doesn’t fully open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, prompting Tehran to say it would respond to any such strike with attacks on U.S. and Israeli energy and infrastructure assets.
Iranian missiles, meanwhile, struck two communities in southern Israel late Saturday, leaving buildings shattered and dozens injured in dual attacks not far from Israel’s main nuclear research centre.
The developments signalled the war was moving in a dangerous new direction at the start of its fourth week. Trump — who is facing increasing pressure at home to secure the Strait as oil prices soar — issued the ultimatum in a social media post while he spent the weekend at his Florida home.
The death toll from the war has risen to more than 1,500 people in Iran, more than 1,000 people in Lebanon, 15 in Israel and 13 US military members, as well as a number of civilians on land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.
Gulf air defences intercept missiles and drones, sirens in Bahrain
Kuwait said early Monday that its air defences are intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks, while the UAE said its air defences are dealing with missile and drone strikes coming from Iran.
Air raid sirens have sounded in Bahrain.
Saudi Crown Prince receives a call from France's Macron
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, during which Macron expressed his country’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia, condemning what he described as repeated Iranian attacks targeting the kingdom, according to a statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry posted early Monday.
Macron reaffirmed Paris’s support for measures taken by Riyadh to “safeguard its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.”
Crude oil price volatile as the Iran war continues
The price of crude oil remained volatile on Sunday as the Iran war continued to hinder shipping and production in the Middle East.
West Texas Intermediate, the light, sweet crude oil produced in the United States, spiked briefly when trading resumed Sunday evening on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange but then dropped to $97.86, just under its Friday close of $98.32.
The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, was trading at just over $111 on Sunday. It was $112.19 on Friday and reached $119.50 earlier last week.
The price for both WTI and Brent has soared since the start of the war, when Brent was roughly $70 per barrel.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Israel says it conducted a ‘wave of extensive strikes’ in Tehran
The Israeli military has issued a statement announcing a “wave of extensive strikes targeting” Iran government infrastructure in Tehran.
This came shortly after reports of powerful explosions across the Iranian capital.
Iran US war LIVE updates: IEA chief says at least 40 energy assets 'severely' damaged in the war
IEA chief Fatih Birol has revealed that at least 40 energy assets have been everely' damaged in the Mideast war so far.
Iran US war LIVE updates: ‘Terrible sounds of explosions’ in Tehran, Iranian media says
The Fars news agency has also reported “terrible sounds of explosions” in five areas of Tehran. It said the attacks occurred in areas 1, 4, 11, 13, and 21, and that the extent of the damage and possible casualties will be announced later.
Iran US war LIVE updates: IEA consulting with governments on further oil stock releases, chief Birol says
The International Energy Agency is consulting with governments in Asia and Europe on the release of more stockpiled oil "if necessary" due to the Iran war, Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Monday.
"If it is necessary, of course, we will do it. We look at the conditions, we will analyse, assess the markets and discuss with our member countries," Birol told the National Press Club in Canberra.
IEA member nations agreed on March 11 to release a record 400 million barrels of oil from strategic stockpiles to combat the spike in global crude prices.
There would not be a specific crude price level to trigger another release, Birol added.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Destruction, blackout in Iran’s Khorramabad after air strike| Video
Footage from the city of Khorramabad, located west of Tehran, shows residents searching through the debris of a destroyed building following an air attack on the area. The videos show residents using torches as the raid appears to have caused a blackout in the area.
Iran US war LIVE updates: 'No country will be immune' to effects of global energy crisis, IEA chief says
The IEA chief has also issued a warning that no country in the world will be ‘immune’ to what he called potentially the “worst energy crisis” that might be coming, AFP reported.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Global economy under 'major threat' from Strait of Hormuz crisis, IEA chief says
The IEA chief has also warned that the global economy was under 'major threat' from the Strait of Hormuz crisis, AFP reported.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Explosions heard in Tehran
Several explosions have been heard in various parts of Iran's capital Tehran, Reuters reported.
Iran US war LIVE updates: World could face worst energy crisis in decades, IEA chief warns
The International Energy Agency (IEA) chief has on Monday warned that the world could face the worst energy crisis in decades amid the fallout from the conflict in West Asia, AFP reported.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Indian national hurt in UAE missile interception
An Indian national living in the United Arab Emirates was hurt by falling shrapnel after the interception of a ballistic missile over an industrial area near Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, authorities said on Monday.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Lebanon President calls Israel's attacks on his country ‘collective punishment’
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is calling Israel’s latest attacks on his country as a “collective punishment” on Lebanese civilians.
These attacks on critical infrastructure by Israeli forces are making the situation very difficult for both Lebanese government and the people, who are trying to escape the areas being bombarded.
There are already an estimated one million people who have been displaced, and attacks on infrastructure, including highways will make it extremely difficult for humanitarian aid effort to continue especially in the south of the country.
President Aoun also denounced the deliberate attack by Israel in the south in a bid to create a de facto buffer zone.
Iran US war LIVE updates: US Senate minority leader calls for end to Iran war
Chuck Schumer, the US Senate’s minority leader, has called for an end to the US military operation against Iran.
“Enough is enough. End this war,” Schumer wrote in a statement posted on X.
“Even some Republican Senators are openly admitting they have no clue what the Administration is trying to accomplish in the Middle East,” the lawmaker from New York added.
In an earlier post on X, Schumer also noted that tens of billions of dollars “are being wasted” in the conduct of the war against Iran, resulting in a gallon of gas now costs “an average of $3.94”.
Iran US war LIVE updates: WTI crude oil prices up following Trump ultimatum on Iran
Benchmark US oil contract WTI was up Monday after US President Donald Trump gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz or face decimation of its energy infrastructure and Israel warned the war would continue for several more weeks.
At 0015 GMT, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 0.44 percent to $98.66 per barrel. It had climbed to just over $100 a barrel earlier Monday.
South Korea's benchmark Kospi index and Japan's Nikkei sharply dropped in early trade.
The Kospi was down 4.69 percent at 5,509.88 points. The Nikkei 225 was down 3.54 percent at 51,483.91 points.
The price of North Sea Brent crude, the global market benchmark, was down 0.02 at $112.17 per barrel.
On February 27, the day before the US-Israeli attacks began on Iran, WTI had stood at $67.02 and Brent was at $72.48 per barrel.