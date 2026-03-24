Iran US war LIVE updates: White House says reports of US, Iran officials meeting in Pak ‘speculative’

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Meanwhile, Israel also escalated its aggression against Lebanon and launched a strike in southern Beirut.

Iran US war LIVE updates: The world is curious about what is happening between Iran and the United States, with President Donald Trump saying Tehran wants to "make a deal" after “productive talks”, and the Islamic Republic denying any such discussions, declaring that the Republican leader had 'backed down'. In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced on Monday evening that the US and Iran have been holding talks over the past two days, adding that the discussions are "very strong" with "major points of agreement". The President also announced that, as a result of these talks, the US has decided to pause strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days. "Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussion," Trump wrote in his post. Iran denies talks with US However, Iran denied that it had engaged in negotiations with the US. Both the Iranian foreign minister and the Parliament Speaker dismissed talks with America. Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf said that there had been no such talks with the US, and ridiculed the suggestion as an attempt to manipulate financial markets. "No negotiations have been held with the U.S., and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped," he wrote in a post on X. "Iranian people demand complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors. All Iranian officials stand firmly behind their supreme leader and people until this goal is achieved," he added. Iran-US officials meeting in Pakistan? A European official reportedly said that while there had been no direct negotiations, Egypt, Pakistan and Gulf states were relaying messages. Additionally, a Pakistani official and another source told Reuters that direct talks to end the war could be held in Islamabad as early as this week. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly said on Tuesday that reports of meetings between US and Iranian representatives in Islamabad this week are "speculative". "These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the U.S. will not negotiate through the press. This is a fluid situation, and speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final until they are formally announced by the White House," Leavitt was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Impact on oil prices Oil prices took a plunge as soon as Trump announced the halting of US strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure. Crude prices sank as much as 14 per cent after rising around one per cent earlier in the day. Meanwhile, international benchmark Brent North Sea crude fell 6.7 per cent at $104.70 per barrel. The main US oil contract West Texas Intermediate was down 6.9 per cent to $91.4 per barrel, having previously soared past $100. However, Iran's denial that it had held talks with the US had a negative impact. Oil prices rose in early trade on Tuesday, with Brent futures rising 1.1 per cent to $101 per barrel, and the US West Texas Intermediate climbing 1.8 per cent to $89.71. Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, reportedly said, "By shelving the plan to strike Iranian power plants for five days, the U.S. effectively sucked much of the 'war premium' from the oil price." "Today's moderate bounce is just the market finding its footing in the mud. Traders are aware that while the missiles are on hold, the Strait of Hormuz is still far from a clear waterway," he was quoted as saying by Reuters. Iran launches fresh attacks Despite the speculations over the US-Iran talks, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said they were launching fresh strikes on US targets, describing Trump's words as "psychological operations" that were "worn out". The IRGC said late Monday it targeted several Israeli cities, including Dimona and Tel Aviv and a number of US bases. Iran fired missiles at Israel early on Tuesday, noting that the barrage was aimed at the northern part of the country. Jerusalem said that the Israeli air defenses were "working to intercept the threat". Minutes later, a loud blast was heard over Jerusalem, AFP reported. No immediate casualties were reported after the strike. However, emergency services said paramedics had been dispatched to the area where a reported impact took place. Trump-Netanyahu call After Trump's announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he spoke with the US President, adding that the latter believes the countries' military gains in Iran could become a negotiated agreement that also protects Israel's interests. "President Trump believes there is a chance to leverage the tremendous achievements of the (Israeli military) and the US military in order to realise the war's objectives in an agreement -- an agreement that will safeguard our vital interests," Netanyahu said in a video statement. ...Read More

The President also announced that, as a result of these talks, the US has decided to pause strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days. "Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussion," Trump wrote in his post. Iran denies talks with US However, Iran denied that it had engaged in negotiations with the US. Both the Iranian foreign minister and the Parliament Speaker dismissed talks with America. Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf said that there had been no such talks with the US, and ridiculed the suggestion as an attempt to manipulate financial markets. "No negotiations have been held with the U.S., and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped," he wrote in a post on X. "Iranian people demand complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors. All Iranian officials stand firmly behind their supreme leader and people until this goal is achieved," he added. Iran-US officials meeting in Pakistan? A European official reportedly said that while there had been no direct negotiations, Egypt, Pakistan and Gulf states were relaying messages. Additionally, a Pakistani official and another source told Reuters that direct talks to end the war could be held in Islamabad as early as this week. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly said on Tuesday that reports of meetings between US and Iranian representatives in Islamabad this week are "speculative". "These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the U.S. will not negotiate through the press. This is a fluid situation, and speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final until they are formally announced by the White House," Leavitt was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Impact on oil prices Oil prices took a plunge as soon as Trump announced the halting of US strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure. Crude prices sank as much as 14 per cent after rising around one per cent earlier in the day. Meanwhile, international benchmark Brent North Sea crude fell 6.7 per cent at $104.70 per barrel. The main US oil contract West Texas Intermediate was down 6.9 per cent to $91.4 per barrel, having previously soared past $100. However, Iran's denial that it had held talks with the US had a negative impact. Oil prices rose in early trade on Tuesday, with Brent futures rising 1.1 per cent to $101 per barrel, and the US West Texas Intermediate climbing 1.8 per cent to $89.71. Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, reportedly said, "By shelving the plan to strike Iranian power plants for five days, the U.S. effectively sucked much of the 'war premium' from the oil price." "Today's moderate bounce is just the market finding its footing in the mud. Traders are aware that while the missiles are on hold, the Strait of Hormuz is still far from a clear waterway," he was quoted as saying by Reuters. Iran launches fresh attacks Despite the speculations over the US-Iran talks, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said they were launching fresh strikes on US targets, describing Trump's words as "psychological operations" that were "worn out". The IRGC said late Monday it targeted several Israeli cities, including Dimona and Tel Aviv and a number of US bases. Iran fired missiles at Israel early on Tuesday, noting that the barrage was aimed at the northern part of the country. Jerusalem said that the Israeli air defenses were "working to intercept the threat". Minutes later, a loud blast was heard over Jerusalem, AFP reported. No immediate casualties were reported after the strike. However, emergency services said paramedics had been dispatched to the area where a reported impact took place. Trump-Netanyahu call After Trump's announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he spoke with the US President, adding that the latter believes the countries' military gains in Iran could become a negotiated agreement that also protects Israel's interests. "President Trump believes there is a chance to leverage the tremendous achievements of the (Israeli military) and the US military in order to realise the war's objectives in an agreement -- an agreement that will safeguard our vital interests," Netanyahu said in a video statement.