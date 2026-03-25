Iran US war LIVE updates: Israelis get mobile alerts as Iranian missile targets residential area in Tehran
Iran US war LIVE updates: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly announced that Islamabad was ready to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a settlement of the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
- 6 Sec agoIsrael says missile from Iran fell in Lebanon's Beirut
- 1 Mins agoIAEA urges restraint after Iran claims nuke plant hit
- 3 Mins agoTehran claims Bushehr nuclear plant hit by projectile
- 6 Mins agoMore US troops to be deployed in Middle East
- 20 Mins agoOil prices drop after Trump sends peace plan to Iran
- 33 Mins agoIsraelis get mobile alerts as Iranian missile targets residential area in Tehran
- 40 Mins agoPakistan turns mediator, says ready to host talks
- 44 Mins agoTrump sends peace plan proposal to Iran, says report
Iran US war LIVE updates: The Trump administration has reportedly shared a 15-point peace plan with Iran to end the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region, with some reports stating that the US has sought a month-long ceasefire to discuss the proposal, which was delivered via Pakistan. While it remains unclear how vast the plan is and whether Iran will accept the proposals, the document allegedly involves stringent limits on Tehran's nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, AFP reported, citing several media reports....Read More
Mediator Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, publicly announced that Islamabad was ready to facilitate the talks. In a post on X, he said, "Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict.”
Trump took a screenshot of Sharif's post and shared it on his Truth Social account, marking a major turnaround for the US President after repeatedly claiming that America had "already won" the war.
The President on Tuesday said that the US is in "negotiations right now", adding that his special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, State Secretary Marco Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance were all participants in the talks.
“They’re talking to us, and they’re talking sense. It all starts with they cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump added.
He said that nobody knows who to talk to, but the US is talking to the right people. "...They want to make a deal so badly, you have no idea how badly they want to make it," he added.
More US troops in Middle East
The 82nd Airborne is considered the American Army's emergency response force, and is reportedly technically deployed on short notice. It would be the latest addition of US troops after officials last week said that thousands of Marines aboard several Navy ships would be heading to the Middle East.
The 82nd Airborne troops are reportedly trained to parachute into hostile or contested territory to secure key territory and airfields.
Oil prices today
Oil prices plunged more than 5 per cent on Wednesday after Trump reportedly sent a peace plan to Iran. Brent crude oil dropped nearly six per cent. The Brent crude, which soared past $103 per barrel the previous day, was down at $98.28 per barrel.
The Benchmark US oil, West Texas Intermediate, meanwhile, fell by almost 5 per cent at $86.72.
Iran-Israel tensions rise
Amid possibilities of peace talks between Iran and the US, tensions don't seem to take a rest between Israel and Iran.
Iran and Israel ramped up strikes against each other, with Israeli defence minister Israel Katz saying that the campaign would continue "at full intensity".
The Israeli military also said that Iran fired dozens of missiles at Israel on the war's first and second days. However, added that this number "dropped quickly".
India's PM Modi speaks to Trump
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Donald Trump over a phone call on Tuesday and affirmed that New Delhi backs the restoration of peace in the Middle East at the earliest.
PM Modi also stated that he wants to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and secure for the global community.
PM Modi posted on X that he received a call from the US President and had a "useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia".
He added, “India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world.” PM Modi said that the two sides agreed to stay in touch "regarding efforts towards peace and stability".
Iran US war LIVE updates: Israel says missile from Iran fell in Lebanon's Beirut
Iran US war LIVE updates: The Israel Defence Forces on Wednesday said that a missile launched by Israel fell in Lebanon's Beirut.
The IDF posted on X, "A ballistic missile fired by the Iranian Regime fell in Beirut following multiple launches directed toward Israel. Once again, the Iranian regime shows it doesn't care who gets hurt in its efforts to target Israel."
Iran US war LIVE updates: IAEA urges restraint after Iran claims nuke plant hit
Iran US war LIVE updates: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday called for restraint after Iran informed the intergovernmental body that a projectile had hit its Bushehr nuclear power plant.
The IAEA said, according to Tehran, no injures were reported, adding that the plant is functioning normally.
"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that another projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant today. According to Iran, there was no damage to the NPP itself nor injuries to staff, and the condition of the plant is normal. IAEA DG Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterates call for maximum restraint to avoid nuclear safety risks during conflict," the body said in a post on X.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Tehran claims Bushehr nuclear plant hit by projectile
Iran US war LIVE updates: Iran has claimed that its Bushehr nuclear power plant was struck by a projectile.
Iran US war LIVE updates: More US troops to be deployed in Middle East
Iran US war LIVE updates: The 82nd Airborne is considered the American Army's emergency response force, and is reportedly technically deployed on short notice. It would be the latest addition of US troops after officials last week said that thousands of Marines aboard several Navy ships would be heading to the Middle East.
The 82nd Airborne troops are reportedly trained to parachute into hostile or contested territory to secure key territory and airfields.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Oil prices drop after Trump sends peace plan to Iran
Iran US war LIVE updates: Oil prices dropped more than 5 per cent on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump reportedly sent a peace plan proposal to Iran.
Brent crude futures fell 5.9 per cent to $98.28 per barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate fell 5.1 per cent at $87.68.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Israelis get mobile alerts as Iranian missile targets residential area in Tehran
Iran US war LIVE updates: The Israel Defence Forces on Wednesday morning said they identified missiles launched from Iran toward the Israeli territory, noting that defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat.
The Israeli authorities also sent a direct precautionary directive to mobile phones in the relevant areas.
The public has been instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Pakistan turns mediator, says ready to host talks
Iran US war LIVE updates: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, publicly announced that Islamabad was ready to facilitate the talks.
In a post on X, he said, "Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict.”
Iran US war LIVE updates: Trump sends peace plan proposal to Iran, says report
Iran US war LIVE updates: The Trump administration has reportedly shared a 15-point peace plan with Iran to end the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region, with some reports stating that the US has sought a month-long ceasefire to discuss the proposal, which was delivered via Pakistan.
The plan allegedly involves stringent limits on Tehran's nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, AFP reported, citing several media reports.