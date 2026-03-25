Iran US war LIVE updates: Israelis get mobile alerts as Iranian missile targets residential area in Tehran

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Iran US war news: Iran and Israel ramped up strikes against each other, with Israeli defence minister Israel Katz saying that the campaign would continue "at full intensity".

Iran US war LIVE updates: The Trump administration has reportedly shared a 15-point peace plan with Iran to end the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region, with some reports stating that the US has sought a month-long ceasefire to discuss the proposal, which was delivered via Pakistan. While it remains unclear how vast the plan is and whether Iran will accept the proposals, the document allegedly involves stringent limits on Tehran's nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, AFP reported, citing several media reports. Mediator Pakistan Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, publicly announced that Islamabad was ready to facilitate the talks. In a post on X, he said, "Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict.” Trump took a screenshot of Sharif's post and shared it on his Truth Social account, marking a major turnaround for the US President after repeatedly claiming that America had "already won" the war. The President on Tuesday said that the US is in "negotiations right now", adding that his special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, State Secretary Marco Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance were all participants in the talks. “They’re talking to us, and they’re talking sense. It all starts with they cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump added. He said that nobody knows who to talk to, but the US is talking to the right people. "...They want to make a deal so badly, you have no idea how badly they want to make it," he added. More US troops in Middle East The 82nd Airborne is considered the American Army's emergency response force, and is reportedly technically deployed on short notice. It would be the latest addition of US troops after officials last week said that thousands of Marines aboard several Navy ships would be heading to the Middle East. The 82nd Airborne troops are reportedly trained to parachute into hostile or contested territory to secure key territory and airfields. Oil prices today Oil prices plunged more than 5 per cent on Wednesday after Trump reportedly sent a peace plan to Iran. Brent crude oil dropped nearly six per cent. The Brent crude, which soared past $103 per barrel the previous day, was down at $98.28 per barrel. The Benchmark US oil, West Texas Intermediate, meanwhile, fell by almost 5 per cent at $86.72. Iran-Israel tensions rise Amid possibilities of peace talks between Iran and the US, tensions don't seem to take a rest between Israel and Iran. Iran and Israel ramped up strikes against each other, with Israeli defence minister Israel Katz saying that the campaign would continue "at full intensity". The Israeli military also said that Iran fired dozens of missiles at Israel on the war's first and second days. However, added that this number "dropped quickly". India's PM Modi speaks to Trump Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Donald Trump over a phone call on Tuesday and affirmed that New Delhi backs the restoration of peace in the Middle East at the earliest. PM Modi also stated that he wants to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and secure for the global community. PM Modi posted on X that he received a call from the US President and had a "useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia". He added, “India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world.” PM Modi said that the two sides agreed to stay in touch "regarding efforts towards peace and stability". ...Read More

Mediator Pakistan Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, publicly announced that Islamabad was ready to facilitate the talks. In a post on X, he said, "Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict.” Trump took a screenshot of Sharif's post and shared it on his Truth Social account, marking a major turnaround for the US President after repeatedly claiming that America had "already won" the war. The President on Tuesday said that the US is in "negotiations right now", adding that his special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, State Secretary Marco Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance were all participants in the talks. “They’re talking to us, and they’re talking sense. It all starts with they cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump added. He said that nobody knows who to talk to, but the US is talking to the right people. "...They want to make a deal so badly, you have no idea how badly they want to make it," he added. More US troops in Middle East The 82nd Airborne is considered the American Army's emergency response force, and is reportedly technically deployed on short notice. It would be the latest addition of US troops after officials last week said that thousands of Marines aboard several Navy ships would be heading to the Middle East. The 82nd Airborne troops are reportedly trained to parachute into hostile or contested territory to secure key territory and airfields. Oil prices today Oil prices plunged more than 5 per cent on Wednesday after Trump reportedly sent a peace plan to Iran. Brent crude oil dropped nearly six per cent. The Brent crude, which soared past $103 per barrel the previous day, was down at $98.28 per barrel. The Benchmark US oil, West Texas Intermediate, meanwhile, fell by almost 5 per cent at $86.72. Iran-Israel tensions rise Amid possibilities of peace talks between Iran and the US, tensions don't seem to take a rest between Israel and Iran. Iran and Israel ramped up strikes against each other, with Israeli defence minister Israel Katz saying that the campaign would continue "at full intensity". The Israeli military also said that Iran fired dozens of missiles at Israel on the war's first and second days. However, added that this number "dropped quickly". India's PM Modi speaks to Trump Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Donald Trump over a phone call on Tuesday and affirmed that New Delhi backs the restoration of peace in the Middle East at the earliest. PM Modi also stated that he wants to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and secure for the global community. PM Modi posted on X that he received a call from the US President and had a "useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia". He added, “India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world.” PM Modi said that the two sides agreed to stay in touch "regarding efforts towards peace and stability".