Iran US war LIVE updates: Israel hits ‘regime’ targets across Iran; Tehran says ‘no negotiations’ with US

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Iran US war news: The IRGC claimed they had "successfully targeted" a US F-18 fighter jet. However, the US Central Command rejected the reports.

Iran US war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Iran was participating in peace talks, but was "afraid to say it" because Tehran believes it will be "killed" by its own people. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump will hit Iran harder than ever before if the Islamic Republic "fails to accept the reality of the current moment." "They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people," Trump said. "They're also afraid they'll be killed by us," he added. The US President also reiterated that Iran was being "decimated" in the conflict, which is now in its fourth week. Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said that Tehran was reviewing the US proposal, sent via Pakistan the previous day, to end the ongoing war in the Middle East. However, he said that Iran has no intentions of holding talks to end the widening regional conflict. The exchange of messages through mediators "does not mean negotiations with the US," Araghchi said on state TV. He added, "They put forward ideas in their messages that were conveyed to top authorities, and if necessary, a position will be announced by them." Araghchi's remarks came after reports said that Iran rejected the Trump administration's ceasefire proposal and had presented its own demands to end the war. Iran says it targeted US F-18 fighter jet Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Wednesday claimed they had "successfully targeted" a US F-18 fighter jet. Iran's state media, Press TV, released a purported video as proof of the IRGC's claims. However, the claim was rejected by the US Central Command, which said that no fighter jet had been shot down by Iran. “FALSE: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a U.S. F/A-18 fighter was struck over Chabahar using new advanced air defense systems. TRUE: No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran,” the Central Command said in a post on X. Peace talks in Pak 'speculation': White House The White House on Thursday dismissed reports of possible peace talks between Iran and the US in Pakistan, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt terming them "speculation". "I've seen that speculation. Nothing is official until it is announced by this White House. We aren't going to get ahead of ourselves," she said. White House explains JD Vance's role Earlier on Wednesday, reports were doing the rounds that Iranian representatives had indicated to the US that they preferred negotiating with Vice President JD Vance rather than with Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Leavitt was asked about changes in the situation now that Vance had become an active participant in the Iran war. She responded saying that the Vice President always had an active involvement. "Nothing has changed. The Vice President has always been a key member of the national security team and the President's right-hand man. He was instrumental in the 12-day war negotiations and the ceasefire in Gaza. Any reporting suggesting otherwise is false," she stated. Rumours around Iran's Mohammad Ghalibaf Several reports have suggested that Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, is the Trump administration's interlocutor in the ongoing 'talks'. Meanwhile, Ghalibaf warned that enemies were planning for a possible invasion of an Iranian island with the backing of an unnamed regional country. In a post on X, he said, "Based on some intelligence reports, Iran's enemies are preparing to occupy one of the Iranian islands with support from one of the regional states." Oil prices today Oil prices climbed on Thursday as uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran peace talks, and the resultant hope kept investors cautious. West Texas Intermediate surged toward $91 per barrel, after ending 2 per cent lower on Wednesday, while the Brent crude closed above $102 per barrel. Fees to cross Strait of Hormuz Maritime trackers reported that some vessels were still crossing the Strait of Hormuz, the world's biggest oil chokepoint, guarded by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, every day, with most of the tankers exiting the Gulf. The handful of vessels reportedly crossing the Strait daily were taking a new Iran-approved route being dubbed as "Tehran Toll Booth", news agency AFP reported, citing shipping journal Lloyd's List. At least one vetted vessel reportedly paid $2 million to use the narrow waterway around Larak Island just off Iran's coast. ...Read More

"They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people," Trump said. "They're also afraid they'll be killed by us," he added. The US President also reiterated that Iran was being "decimated" in the conflict, which is now in its fourth week. Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said that Tehran was reviewing the US proposal, sent via Pakistan the previous day, to end the ongoing war in the Middle East. However, he said that Iran has no intentions of holding talks to end the widening regional conflict. The exchange of messages through mediators "does not mean negotiations with the US," Araghchi said on state TV. He added, "They put forward ideas in their messages that were conveyed to top authorities, and if necessary, a position will be announced by them." Araghchi's remarks came after reports said that Iran rejected the Trump administration's ceasefire proposal and had presented its own demands to end the war. Iran says it targeted US F-18 fighter jet Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Wednesday claimed they had "successfully targeted" a US F-18 fighter jet. Iran's state media, Press TV, released a purported video as proof of the IRGC's claims. However, the claim was rejected by the US Central Command, which said that no fighter jet had been shot down by Iran. “FALSE: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a U.S. F/A-18 fighter was struck over Chabahar using new advanced air defense systems. TRUE: No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran,” the Central Command said in a post on X. Peace talks in Pak 'speculation': White House The White House on Thursday dismissed reports of possible peace talks between Iran and the US in Pakistan, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt terming them "speculation". "I've seen that speculation. Nothing is official until it is announced by this White House. We aren't going to get ahead of ourselves," she said. White House explains JD Vance's role Earlier on Wednesday, reports were doing the rounds that Iranian representatives had indicated to the US that they preferred negotiating with Vice President JD Vance rather than with Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Leavitt was asked about changes in the situation now that Vance had become an active participant in the Iran war. She responded saying that the Vice President always had an active involvement. "Nothing has changed. The Vice President has always been a key member of the national security team and the President's right-hand man. He was instrumental in the 12-day war negotiations and the ceasefire in Gaza. Any reporting suggesting otherwise is false," she stated. Rumours around Iran's Mohammad Ghalibaf Several reports have suggested that Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, is the Trump administration's interlocutor in the ongoing 'talks'. Meanwhile, Ghalibaf warned that enemies were planning for a possible invasion of an Iranian island with the backing of an unnamed regional country. In a post on X, he said, "Based on some intelligence reports, Iran's enemies are preparing to occupy one of the Iranian islands with support from one of the regional states." Oil prices today Oil prices climbed on Thursday as uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran peace talks, and the resultant hope kept investors cautious. West Texas Intermediate surged toward $91 per barrel, after ending 2 per cent lower on Wednesday, while the Brent crude closed above $102 per barrel. Fees to cross Strait of Hormuz Maritime trackers reported that some vessels were still crossing the Strait of Hormuz, the world's biggest oil chokepoint, guarded by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, every day, with most of the tankers exiting the Gulf. The handful of vessels reportedly crossing the Strait daily were taking a new Iran-approved route being dubbed as "Tehran Toll Booth", news agency AFP reported, citing shipping journal Lloyd's List. At least one vetted vessel reportedly paid $2 million to use the narrow waterway around Larak Island just off Iran's coast.