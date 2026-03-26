Iran US war LIVE updates: Israel hits ‘regime’ targets across Iran; Tehran says ‘no negotiations’ with US
Iran US war LIVE updates: At least 1,000 troops from the US's 82nd Airborne Division will reportedly be sent to the Middle East in the coming days amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States. The Pentagon is also sending about 5,000 more Marines trained in amphibious assaults.
- 6 Sec agoUSS Abraham Lincoln continues ops against Iran targets, says US Centcom
- 11 Mins agoIsrael hits 'regime' targets across Iran
- 23 Mins agoHezbollah rejects truce talks as Israel continues Lebanon strikes
- 30 Mins agoWhat are Tehran's demand for the ceasefire deal?
- 34 Mins agoOil prices surge after Iran says it is reviewing US proposal
- 47 Mins agoJapan should send warships to secure Hormuz, says ex-adviser
- 55 Mins agoIran working to draft law to impose tolls for Hormuz Strait
- 1 Hr agoStrait of Hormuz open for India, says Iranian FM
- 1 Hr 5 Mins agoTehran says it 'targeted' F-18 jet; US rejects claim
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoWhat is JD Vance's role in peace talks?
- 1 Hr 24 Mins agoWhat are the oil prices today?
- 1 Hr 24 Mins agoTrump says Tehran 'afraid' to admit wanting a deal
- 1 Hr 24 Mins agoWill peace talks take place in Pakistan? White House clarifies
- 1 Hr 29 Mins agoTehran says it is reviewing Trump's peace proposal
Iran US war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Iran was participating in peace talks, but was "afraid to say it" because Tehran believes it will be "killed" by its own people. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump will hit Iran harder than ever before if the Islamic Republic "fails to accept the reality of the current moment."...Read More
"They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people," Trump said. "They're also afraid they'll be killed by us," he added.
The US President also reiterated that Iran was being "decimated" in the conflict, which is now in its fourth week.
Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said that Tehran was reviewing the US proposal, sent via Pakistan the previous day, to end the ongoing war in the Middle East. However, he said that Iran has no intentions of holding talks to end the widening regional conflict.
The exchange of messages through mediators "does not mean negotiations with the US," Araghchi said on state TV. He added, "They put forward ideas in their messages that were conveyed to top authorities, and if necessary, a position will be announced by them."
Araghchi's remarks came after reports said that Iran rejected the Trump administration's ceasefire proposal and had presented its own demands to end the war.
Iran says it targeted US F-18 fighter jet
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Wednesday claimed they had "successfully targeted" a US F-18 fighter jet. Iran's state media, Press TV, released a purported video as proof of the IRGC's claims.
However, the claim was rejected by the US Central Command, which said that no fighter jet had been shot down by Iran.
“FALSE: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a U.S. F/A-18 fighter was struck over Chabahar using new advanced air defense systems. TRUE: No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran,” the Central Command said in a post on X.
Peace talks in Pak 'speculation': White House
The White House on Thursday dismissed reports of possible peace talks between Iran and the US in Pakistan, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt terming them "speculation".
"I've seen that speculation. Nothing is official until it is announced by this White House. We aren't going to get ahead of ourselves," she said.
White House explains JD Vance's role
Earlier on Wednesday, reports were doing the rounds that Iranian representatives had indicated to the US that they preferred negotiating with Vice President JD Vance rather than with Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
Leavitt was asked about changes in the situation now that Vance had become an active participant in the Iran war. She responded saying that the Vice President always had an active involvement.
"Nothing has changed. The Vice President has always been a key member of the national security team and the President's right-hand man. He was instrumental in the 12-day war negotiations and the ceasefire in Gaza. Any reporting suggesting otherwise is false," she stated.
Rumours around Iran's Mohammad Ghalibaf
Several reports have suggested that Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, is the Trump administration's interlocutor in the ongoing 'talks'.
Meanwhile, Ghalibaf warned that enemies were planning for a possible invasion of an Iranian island with the backing of an unnamed regional country.
In a post on X, he said, "Based on some intelligence reports, Iran's enemies are preparing to occupy one of the Iranian islands with support from one of the regional states."
Oil prices today
Oil prices climbed on Thursday as uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran peace talks, and the resultant hope kept investors cautious.
West Texas Intermediate surged toward $91 per barrel, after ending 2 per cent lower on Wednesday, while the Brent crude closed above $102 per barrel.
Fees to cross Strait of Hormuz
Maritime trackers reported that some vessels were still crossing the Strait of Hormuz, the world's biggest oil chokepoint, guarded by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, every day, with most of the tankers exiting the Gulf.
The handful of vessels reportedly crossing the Strait daily were taking a new Iran-approved route being dubbed as "Tehran Toll Booth", news agency AFP reported, citing shipping journal Lloyd's List.
At least one vetted vessel reportedly paid $2 million to use the narrow waterway around Larak Island just off Iran's coast.
Iran US war LIVE updates: USS Abraham Lincoln continues ops against Iran targets, says US Centcom
Iran US war LIVE updates: The US Central Command on Thursday said that the USS Abraham Lincoln is continuing its operations against military targets in Iran while sailing in regional waters.
In a post on X, the US Centcom said, "USS Abraham Lincoln continues flight operations against military targets in Iran while sailing in regional waters."
The remarks come a day after the Iranian Navy claimed that the vessel was forced to change its position after being attacked by cruise missile fire.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Israel hits 'regime' targets across Iran
Iran US war LIVE updates: The Israeli forces have said that they struck 'regime' targets across Iran.
The Israeli military said the forces "completed a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in several areas across Iran", including the central city of Isfahan.
The fresh strikes come as Iran and Israel continue to ramp up attacks against each other against the backdrop of the 'ongoing negotiations' between Tehran and Washington.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Hezbollah rejects truce talks as Israel continues Lebanon strikes
Iran US war LIVE updates: Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said negotiations with Israel under fire would imply "surrender" as the Iran-backed group launched attacks.
Meanwhile, Israel said it was expanding a "buffer zone" inside Lebanon.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military had already "created a genuine security zone" and was now expending it, pushing deeper into Lebanon.
"We are simply creating a larger buffer zone" that could prevent a ground invasion of Israel and missile attacks, Netanyahu said in a video statement.
Iran US war LIVE updates: What are Tehran's demand for the ceasefire deal?
Iran US war LIVE updates: Iranian officials have reportedly listed five major demands to end the ongoing war with the US. The demands, reported by Press TV, are:
- A complete halt to "aggression and assassinations" by the enemy.
- The establishment of concrete mechanisms to ensure that the war is not reimposed on the Islamic Republic.
- Guaranteed and clearly defined payment of war damages and reparations.
- The conclusion of the war across all fronts and for all resistance groups involved throughout the region.
- Iran's exercise of sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz is and will remain Iran's natural and legal right, and it constitutes a guarantee for the implementation of the other party's commitments, and must be recognised.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Oil prices surge after Iran says it is reviewing US proposal
Iran US war LIVE updates: Oil prices surged on Thursday after Iran said that it was reviewing the peace proposal sent from the Trump administration.
Brent futures rose 1.1 per cent to $103.35 per barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 1.2 per cent to $91.40 per barrel.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Japan should send warships to secure Hormuz, says ex-adviser
Iran US war LIVE updates: Japan's former national security adviser said that Tokyo should consider sending warships to help jointly secure the Strait of Hormuz with other nations, and protect both its own vessels and those of others.
Akihisa Nagashima said, “Taking the lead in protecting not only Japan, but also other nations will serve Japan’s national interest."
"If necessary, we should enact a special measures law to ensure the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz through the dispatch of the Self-Defense Forces," Nagashima added.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Iran working to draft law to impose tolls for Hormuz Strait
Iran US war LIVE updates: Iran is reportedly working on a draft bill to impose a fee for ships to safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported.
The plan is reportedly expected to be finalised next week, the report stated, citing an unnamed lawmaker.
"We are pursuing a proposal in which Iran’s sovereignty, control, and oversight in the Strait of Hormuz are formally recognized in law, and through the collection of tolls, a source of revenue is also created for the country,” the lawmaker was quoted as saying.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Strait of Hormuz open for India, says Iranian FM
Iran US war LIVE updates: The world's biggest oil chokepoint, Strait of Hormuz, has been opened for India, said Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi.
The Iranian Consulate in Mumbai posted on X, "#Iran FM Abbas #Araghchi: We permitted passage through the Strait of #Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan."
Iran US war LIVE updates: Tehran says it 'targeted' F-18 jet; US rejects claim
Iran US war LIVE updates: Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday claimed they had "successfully targeted" a US F-18 fighter jet. A purported video of the targeting was also released by the Iranian state media outlet, Press TV.
"Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announces that it has successfully targeted an American F-18 fighter jet,” Press TV said in a post on X.
However, the US Central Command dismissed Iran's claim and said that no fighter jet had been shot down by Tehran.
“FALSE: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a U.S. F/A-18 fighter was struck over Chabahar using new advanced air defense systems. TRUE: No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran,” the Central Command said in a post on X.
Iran US war LIVE updates: What is JD Vance's role in peace talks?
Iran US war LIVE updates: On Wednesday, reports were doing the rounds that Iranian representatives told the US that they preferred negotiating with Vice President JD Vance rather than with Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
Leavitt was asked about changes in the situation now that Vance had become an active participant in the Iran war. She responded saying that the Vice President always had an active involvement.
"Nothing has changed. The Vice President has always been a key member of the national security team and the President's right-hand man. He was instrumental in the 12-day war negotiations and the ceasefire in Gaza. Any reporting suggesting otherwise is false," she stated.
Iran US war LIVE updates: What are the oil prices today?
Iran US war LIVE updates: Oil prices climbed on Thursday as uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran peace talks, and the resultant hope kept investors cautious.
Brent crude closed above $102 per barrel on Wednesday, while the West Texas Intermediate surged toward $91 per barrel, after ending 2 per cent lower.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Trump says Tehran 'afraid' to admit wanting a deal
Iran US war LIVE updates: President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Iran was participating in peace talks, but was "afraid to say it" because Tehran believes it will be "killed" by its own people.
"They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people," Trump said. "They're also afraid they'll be killed by us," he added.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Will peace talks take place in Pakistan? White House clarifies
Iran US war LIVE updates: The White House on Thursday dismissed reports of possible peace talks between Iran and the US in Pakistan, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt terming them "speculation".
"I've seen that speculation. Nothing is official until it is announced by this White House. We aren't going to get ahead of ourselves," she said.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Tehran says it is reviewing Trump's peace proposal
Iran US war LIVE updates: Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Tehran is reviewing a US proposal to end the ongoing war. However, he clarified that Iran has no intentions of holding talks to wind down the widening Middle East conflict.
The exchange of messages through mediators "does not mean negotiations with the US," Araghchi said on state TV. He added, "They put forward ideas in their messages that were conveyed to top authorities, and if necessary, a position will be announced by them."