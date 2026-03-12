Edit Profile
    ‘Committed to peace, stability’: PM Modi speaks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amid West Asia tensions

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the escalating tensions in West Asia.

    Published on: Mar 12, 2026 11:17 PM IST
    Edited by Danita Yadav
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the escalating tensions in West Asia. Taking to X, the BJP leader reiterated India's commitment to peace and stability in the region.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the escalating tensions in West Asia. (PTI)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the escalating tensions in West Asia. (PTI)

    “Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure,” Modi wrote on X.

    Track LIVE updates on US Iran war here

    “The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities. Reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy,” he added further.

    Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi stated that India will be taking steps to safeguard its energy security in view of the global fuel crisis triggered by the US-Israel war on Iran.

    Also Read | India expresses grief over US missile attack on Iranian girls’ school

    Addressing the NXT Summit 2026 in Delhi on Thursday, Modi said that his government has worked in a holistic manner to make India “self-reliant” in energy sector which, he said, is resulting in huge savings.

    “Before 2014, India had negligible storage capacity for strategic petroleum reserve; now, we have significant reserves,” said Modi, adding that government will ensure that its citizens do not face any shortages due to the ongoing conflict.

    © 2026 HindustanTimes