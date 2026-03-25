Melania Trump's appearance with ‘Figure 03’ robot ‘who speaks better English than her’ sparks buzz online

The objective of the summit is to equip students with the capabilities afforded by technology.

In September, Trump initiated the coalition aimed at uniting world leaders to improve children's welfare through education and innovation. The assembly convened at the State Department for the second day of what the administration expects to be a sustained agenda.

The robot was seen accompanying Melania during her Fostering the Future Together inaugural summit, which signifies a worldwide partnership to empower future generations. The robot expressed gratitude to her and addressed the audience in multiple languages.

The White House hosted a distinguished guest on Wednesday, First Lady Melania Trump. Figure 03 was introduced as a resource aimed at enhancing children's education through the application of artificial intelligence.

Melania Trump addresses Fostering the Future Together inaugural summit "As people, we dream. As leaders, we progress. As nations, we will build," Melania stated, adding that "Beginning today, let's accelerate our new global alliance, this bond, to positively impact the progress of our children."

She urged participants to create regional networks, engage in research projects, and develop cross-sector collaborations to nurture the skills that young individuals require to thrive in this swiftly changing world.

Melania Trump has assumed a more visible role in recent months, following a period of relative seclusion during her husband’s second term at the White House.

She has organized various events focused on artificial intelligence and the protection of children online.

Additionally, she has embarked on several lucrative ventures, including a documentary titled "Melania," produced under a multi-million-dollar agreement with Amazon, and an audiobook of her memoir that is narrated by artificial intelligence.

Melania and Figure 3 video draws netizens' attention As the video footage of the duo went viral on X, one person said, “Melania is with someone she relates to”, while another asked, “How do we know the difference?”

A number of social media users, including certain supporters of the First Lady, voiced their unease regarding the robot. "Love Melania, but this robot stuff creeps me out," one person said.

One user even mistook Trump for a robot, asking, “Is there really any difference between a robot and Melania?”

“All I see it 2 robots,” another said. A third user commented, “I bet the one on the left can speak better English than the one on the right.”