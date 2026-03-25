Melania Trump's appearance with ‘Figure 03’ robot ‘who speaks better English than her’ sparks buzz online
First Lady Melania Trump attended a summit to enhance children's education with AI, introducing a robot that spoke multiple languages.
The White House hosted a distinguished guest on Wednesday, First Lady Melania Trump. Figure 03 was introduced as a resource aimed at enhancing children's education through the application of artificial intelligence.
The robot was seen accompanying Melania during her Fostering the Future Together inaugural summit, which signifies a worldwide partnership to empower future generations. The robot expressed gratitude to her and addressed the audience in multiple languages.
In September, Trump initiated the coalition aimed at uniting world leaders to improve children's welfare through education and innovation. The assembly convened at the State Department for the second day of what the administration expects to be a sustained agenda.
The objective of the summit is to equip students with the capabilities afforded by technology.
Also Read: Joseph Duggar arrest: Sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband break silence on ‘devastating news’
Melania Trump addresses Fostering the Future Together inaugural summit
"As people, we dream. As leaders, we progress. As nations, we will build," Melania stated, adding that "Beginning today, let's accelerate our new global alliance, this bond, to positively impact the progress of our children."
She urged participants to create regional networks, engage in research projects, and develop cross-sector collaborations to nurture the skills that young individuals require to thrive in this swiftly changing world.
Melania Trump has assumed a more visible role in recent months, following a period of relative seclusion during her husband’s second term at the White House.
She has organized various events focused on artificial intelligence and the protection of children online.
Additionally, she has embarked on several lucrative ventures, including a documentary titled "Melania," produced under a multi-million-dollar agreement with Amazon, and an audiobook of her memoir that is narrated by artificial intelligence.
Melania and Figure 3 video draws netizens' attention
As the video footage of the duo went viral on X, one person said, “Melania is with someone she relates to”, while another asked, “How do we know the difference?”
A number of social media users, including certain supporters of the First Lady, voiced their unease regarding the robot. "Love Melania, but this robot stuff creeps me out," one person said.
One user even mistook Trump for a robot, asking, “Is there really any difference between a robot and Melania?”
“All I see it 2 robots,” another said. A third user commented, “I bet the one on the left can speak better English than the one on the right.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More