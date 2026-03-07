Did Kristi Noem lend Melania Trump one of DHS luxury jets? New report makes bombshell ‘insurance policy’ claims

Ousted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had provided First Lady Melania Trump with one of the agency's luxury jets as a form of “insurance policy” to shield her from potential criticism regarding her use of taxpayer funds, a new report from Axios claims. Noem was dismissed on Thursday. Kristi Noem, dismissed as Homeland Security Secretary, reportedly gave Melania Trump a luxury jet as an 'insurance policy' against backlash. (AP)

In a Truth Social post, President Donald Trump commended the secretary for her "numerous and spectacular results" as he announced her exit from the Department of Homeland Security at the month's end.

Trump stated that Senator Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma would succeed Noem in her role, and that Noem would be appointed as the special envoy for Trump's new security initiative in the Western Hemisphere, titled "The Shield of the Americas."

Noem has faced immense backlash regarding the methods employed by federal agents in executing Trump’s extensive immigration enforcement, which led to the tragic deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis, as well as for expenditures on extravagant jets and advertising campaigns that primarily showcased the secretary.

DHS and jets purchase According to a report by The New York Times last October, DHS acquired two Gulfstream private jets for Noem and other senior officials at a cost of $172 million. The agency was also allegedly considering the purchase of a Boeing 737 Max 8, which it is currently leasing, for $70 million.

The Boeing aircraft has a bedroom with a queen-sized bed, a bar, and four flat-screen televisions, reported NBC News last month. According to two DHS officials who spoke to NBC News, Immigration and Customs Enforcement notified the White House that the aircraft would be used to deport immigrants and carry Cabinet officials.

Boeing plane provided to Melania Trump Axios revealed on Thursday that Melania had borrowed the Boeing plane from Noem and Corey Lewandowski, her main advisor and alleged romantic relationship. Claims of an affair have been denied by Lewandowski and Noem, both of whom are married to other people.

"They're smart. Corey is really smart. I don't take that away from them. Because they flew the first lady on it, they think they're bulletproof," the official stated, as per Axios. The official referred to the action as a "insurance policy" for their expenditures.

Noem appeared for Senate hearing During the Senate and House hearings this week, Noem advocated for a $220 million advertising campaign aimed at promoting border security, which features a segment of Noem riding a horse in front of Mount Rushmore, located in her home state of South Dakota.

On Thursday, Trump stated that he had not authorized the ad campaign, informing Reuters, "I never knew anything about it," even though Noem had informed the Senate that the POTUS had given his approval for the advertisements.