Melania, Barron, Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany: Trump family members attend SOTU as photos surface
Tiffany, Ivanka, and Eric Trump shared glimpses of their attendance at the State of the Union.
Members of President Donald Trump’s family were seen attending the State of the Union address, with photos and videos circulating online. Instagram Stories shared by Tiffany Trump, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump offered glimpses into the Capitol.
Screenshots from the stories were later shared on X, drawing attention to Barron Trump due to his rare public appearances. He has maintained a relatively low public profile during his father’s second presidency, with appearances limited to select high-profile events.
Meanwhile, video shared by C-SPAN showed the president and Melania Trump departing the White House ahead of the speech.
All of Trump’s children were in attendance, along with the First Lady and four justices from the Supreme Court of the United States. Members of the Trump family have appeared together at major events such as inaugurations and campaign milestones, though not every official address sees full-family attendance.
Trump is delivering his annual State of the Union address to Congress. The speech is expected to outline his priorities for the year ahead while mentioning achievements since returning to the White House for a second term, BBC News reported.
