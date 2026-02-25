‘Where is Mike Thompson?’: Trump SOTU's designated survivor makes big reveal before speech

Rep Mike Thompson of California was revealed as the designated survivor ahead of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday. Going by tradition, the 75-year-old is not in the House for the big address and is instead watching it from a secure, undisclosed location. House Ways and Means Tax Subcommittee Ranking Member Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) speaks during a news conference (Getty Images via AFP)

“I’ve been selected as a designated survivor for tomorrow’s State of the Union, so I won’t be there in person, but I’ll be watching,” Thompson posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

He further made a big reveal, demanding accountability from Trump and his administration.

"Americans deserve accountability for the militarization of ICE, terrorization of our communities and killing of American citizens," he added.

Who is Mike Thompson's guest at SOTU?

Even though Thompson is not attending Trump's speech, his guest, Marine Corps veteran, small business owner, and City Councilmember Bernie Narvaez from Napa, is in the House.

"Bernie is a shining example of what it means to be a public servant and to fulfill the American Dream," Thompson said. "I am honored Bernie is joining me in Washington, D.C., as a representative for the hardworking people of our district. As a veteran, as a small business owner, as an immigrant, as a local elected official, and as a husband and father, Bernie knows all too well the importance of standing up for our country, defending our democracy, and lowering costs for hardworking people," he added.

Thompson slams Trump

Rep Thompson then went after the president.

“Since the day he took office, this president has raised costs for hardworking families, unleashed ICE to terrorize our communities, and threatened unlawful military attacks on foreign countries. He’s made Americans’ lives and our democracy worse off. President Trump is unpopular because he’s failed to lower costs, failed to fire Kristi Noem, and failed to follow the rule of law,” he said.

“Americans demand answers when he addresses the nation. We will keep holding him to account in the Congress, in the Courts, and in the court of public opinion.”

‘Where is Mike Thompson?’

Thompson will be watching the speech from an undisclosed location. He is not in the House.

How does the system work

One member of the president's Cabinet (usually a secretary from a department like Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, or Veterans Affairs) is chosen in advance to stay away from the Capitol. This person is physically isolated—often at a secure, undisclosed location—and watches the speech remotely.

If a catastrophic event (eg attack, explosion) were to kill or incapacitate the president, vice president, Speaker of the House, Senate president pro tempore, and other successors present at the Capitol, the designated survivor would immediately become the acting president under the Presidential Succession Act.