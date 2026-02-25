Melania Trump's SOTU outfit: All on the Dolce & Gabbana suit FLOTUS is wearing for Trump's speech

Melania Trump appeared for Donald Trump's State of the Union address in a suit, a fashion choice that caught a lot of eyeballs, as a First Lady is rarely seen at the SOTU address in a suit. The dark gray suit is from Dolce & Gabbana, CNN reported. US First Lady Melania Trump departs from the South Lawn of the White House to head towards the US Capitol. (AFP)

The anthracite pantsuit has wide-leg pants, and she combined it with a white shirt and a pair of gray flannel Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

Notably, Trump and Melania are big fans of Dolce & Gabbana and they have been frequently seen wearing the label at various public events.

The First Lady of the United States was first spotted in the outfit as she left for the US Capitol from the White House shortly before the 9pm ET speech. The former model was seated in the gallery along with the rest of the Trump family.

He was joined by Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Kai Trump, along with a rare appearance for Donald and Melania's youngest, Barron Trump.

Netizens Praise Melania Trump's Outfit Social media reacted positively to Melania's outfit, with many netizens praising the First Lady for her fashion choice.

“Trump and Melania looking absolutely iconic,” one user wrote.