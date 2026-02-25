Melania Trump's SOTU outfit: All on the Dolce & Gabbana suit FLOTUS is wearing for Trump's speech
Melania Trump drew attention at Donald Trump’s SOTU in a rare pantsuit by Dolce & Gabbana, paired with Manolo Blahnik heels and a white cotton shirt.
Melania Trump appeared for Donald Trump's State of the Union address in a suit, a fashion choice that caught a lot of eyeballs, as a First Lady is rarely seen at the SOTU address in a suit. The dark gray suit is from Dolce & Gabbana, CNN reported.
The anthracite pantsuit has wide-leg pants, and she combined it with a white shirt and a pair of gray flannel Manolo Blahnik stilettos.
Notably, Trump and Melania are big fans of Dolce & Gabbana and they have been frequently seen wearing the label at various public events.
The First Lady of the United States was first spotted in the outfit as she left for the US Capitol from the White House shortly before the 9pm ET speech. The former model was seated in the gallery along with the rest of the Trump family.
He was joined by Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Kai Trump, along with a rare appearance for Donald and Melania's youngest, Barron Trump.
Netizens Praise Melania Trump's Outfit
Social media reacted positively to Melania's outfit, with many netizens praising the First Lady for her fashion choice.
“Trump and Melania looking absolutely iconic,” one user wrote.
“Melania is absolutely crushing that pant suit fit,” wrote another.
“Melania and Ivanka stealing the show with the fashion as always,” wrote one.
“President Trump and First Lady Melania depart the White House for the SOTU. Melania is looking magnificent as always,” wrote one.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has over four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports and major breaking news. He has previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, and context. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, and sports.Read More