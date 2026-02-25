People’s State of the Union: When and how to watch Democrats' alternative to Trump's SOTU speech

Donald Trump's State of the Union speech on Tuesday at 9pm ET will be boycotted by dozens of Democratic Party lawmakers. As Trump addresses the joint session of the US Congress, the boycotting lawmakers are holding a counterprogram which will air simultaneously with Trump's SOTU speech. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer attends a press conference with other Senate Democrats on Donald Trump’s upcoming State of the Union speech. (REUTERS)

CNN reports that there are multiple counterprograms planned around Trump's address. The most prominent among them will be a program at the National Mall in Washington DC. Called "People’s State of the Union" the event will kick off 30 minutes before Trump's speech and will see many of the boycotting Democrats attend.

Another program, a press conference titled "State of the Swamp," is planned earlier in the day at 7pm ET. Many lawmakers are expected to attend both programs.

People’s State of the Union: When And Where To Watch The People’s State of the Union program is being hosted by several community mobilizing groups, such as MeidasTouch and MoveOn Civic Action. It will kick off at 8:30pm ET from the National Mall in Washington DC.

The event is streaming live on the YouTube channel of MediasTouch. It can also be watched on the website of MoveOn.