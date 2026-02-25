As ‘f**k Charlie’ chants ring out, Erika Kirk and Melania Trump make massive SOTU move - Watch

In a video posted on social media, anti-ICE protestors could be seen saying, 'F**k Charlie Kirk', before adding, ‘I’m violent as f**k, bro, wanna find out?’ They even called for independent journalist Nick Shirley to be assassinated like Kirk. Portland officials have not responded to the videos yet.

Some anti-ICE protesters gathered in Portland, Oregon, were recorded abusing late conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at a rally just before President Donald Trump's State of the Union on Tuesday. Meanwhile, it was revealed that Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, has been invited to SOTU and will be seated next to First Lady Melania Trump.

Erika Kirk to attend State of the Union President Donald Trump has invited a large group of guests to his State of the Union address, including current TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk, and the family of a National Guard service member killed in Washington, DC last year. Trump plans to use the moment to call on Congress to “firmly reject political violence against our fellow citizens,” according to the White House.

The parents of 20-year-old US Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia Army National Guard are also expected. She was killed in the nation’s capital last year when an Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard members near the White House opened fire the day before Thanksgiving. The administration halted asylum decisions in response, even though the suspect had undergone vetting as a CIA asset and asylum seeker.

A seven-year-old girl, Dalilah Coleman, has been invited after being critically injured when a commercial tractor-trailer crashed into the car she was riding in. ICE arrested the driver last year, according to her family.

First Lady Melania Trump will host Sierra Burns, a beneficiary of the Foster Youth to Independence program, and 10-year-old Everest Nevraumont, a student at a Texas school with an AI-focused curriculum. They will sit in the first lady’s guest box.

Trump also invited the US men’s hockey team following their Winter Olympics victory, though it is unclear if they will attend. The women’s hockey team declined after Trump jokingly remarked he would be impeached if he didn’t invite them as well.