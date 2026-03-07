Who is Kyle Peters? Kristi Noem’s son-in-law sued by former employer in South Dakota, here's why

Kyle Peters, who is the son-in-law of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and is married to her daughter Kassidy Noem, has allegedly been sued by his previous employer. Kyle Peters, married to Kristi Noem's daughter, faces a lawsuit from A1 Development for alleged wrongful competition. (kassidynoem /Instagram)

Peters was reportedly sued last month by A1 Development, a company based in South Dakota, as per a local news source KELOLAND News, the UK Independent reported. The lawsuit was officially filed on February 19 in Codington County.

Lawsuit against Kyle Peters According to the outlet, the lawsuit alleges that Peters had been “wrongfully competing and diverting business from A1 Development for years.” The complaint states that Peters was formerly employed at the firm before becoming an independent contractor.

The firm has reportedly claimed that Peters “used his position to wrongfully divert business from A1 Development to his own personal benefit for at least 11 separate clients.”

According to the court documents, A1 Development is a firm that assists clients in South Dakota with development, construction, permitting, and government relations.

The firm has asserted that his actions were "fraudulent and intentional," as per Dakota News Now. Currently, A1 Development is pursuing both compensatory and punitive damages and has urged a jury trial, the outlet stated.

Also Read: How rich is Kristi Noem? A look at her net worth and assets as Trump replaces DHS Secretary with Markwayne Mullin

Kyle Peters denies allegations Peters and his LLC, Bad River Development, “deny the claims alleged by A1 Development,” stated his lawyer Stephen Landon.

“We are working on Kyle and Bad River’s Answer to the Complaint as well as their counterclaim against A1 for the commissions it is unlawfully withholding,” Landon mentioned in an email to The Independent.

“We believe the facts will show that Kyle did not divert any business from A1 Development, that he in fact brought substantial business to A1, and that he continued to attempt to refer business to A1 even after his departure,” he added.

A1 Development's founding partner reacts In an email to the UK Independent, Paul Kostboth, a founding partner at A1 Development, called the situation “unfortunate,” adding that “the complaint speaks for itself.”

Peters is a city council member in Watertown, a small town located approximately 100 miles north of Sioux Falls. He was also elected as Watertown's deputy mayor last year, as reported by KXLG.

Kyle Peters' wedding with Kassidy Noem Peters wed Noem's daughter in 2019, as per a social media post she shared at that time.

“Kassidy and Kyle were married this weekend in the Black Hills! Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us. God is good,” Noem stated in a post on Facebook.