Canadian wildfires: Here's what air quality looks like in Nebraska, Minnesota and South Dakota

Canadian Wildfires are impacting the northern US, with smoke drifting into parts of Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota, and prompting officials to urge residents to stay indoors, as reported by Newsweek. Air quality levels, which began in the “Moderate” range, have deteriorated to “Unhealthy” in some areas. Canadian wildfires are affecting air quality in the northern US, with smoke reaching Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Also Read: Thomas Massie tears into Trump over attack on his marriage, reveals his wife's stunning reaction, 'He's mad that he…'

South Dakota

AirNow, the air-monitoring platform operated by the US Environmental Protection Agency, tracks pollution levels using the Air Quality Index (AQI), which ranks conditions from “Good” to the most severe category, “Hazardous.”

According to the latest readings, portions of South Dakota, including wide stretches of Badlands National Park, have now reached the “Unhealthy” range, with an AQI of 167. This level falls within the 151 200 bracket, as reported by Newsweek. Other regions of South Dakota, such as Bennet, Oglala Lakota, Meade, Pennington, and Jackson, were issued “Moderate” air quality advisories, with AQI readings hovering in the low 50s.

Nebraska

In Nebraska, communities in and around Douglas County, such as Omaha and Carter Lake, were placed under a “Moderate” air quality advisory, with overnight AQI readings between 52 and 56 on Sunday, as reported by Newsweek.

Minnesota

In Minnesota, central, east-central, northwestern, and south-central regions, including cities like Coon Rapids and Brooklyn Park, as well as stretches of Interstate 35W, were placed under “Moderate” air quality alerts. Parts of the Northern Twin Cities Metro, however, saw conditions worsen, prompting an “Unhealthy” warning to sensitive groups.

Also Read: What is MacKenzie Scott's net worth? Jeff Bezos's ex-wife donates over $700mn to ‘historically black colleges’

Advisory for people under ‘Unhealthy’ air quality

AirNow advises residents in areas with “Unhealthy” air quality to opt for “less strenuous activities” or limit the amount of time they spend outdoors. For regions under a “Moderate” warning, the agency recommends that individuals who are “unusually sensitive to particle pollution" should "consider reducing activity levels" or shorten the time they remain active outside.