Canadian wildfires: Here's what air quality looks like in Syracuse, New York, Michigan, Vermont and Buffalo

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to degrade the air quality across several US states, including New York, Michigan, and Vermont. Cities like Syracuse, New York, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Albany, Buffalo, Erie, and Burlington have been affected by the wildfires. The National Weather Service and state agencies have reported hazardous levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) due to ongoing wildfires, with conditions varying by location. A smoky haze from wildfires, with a poor air quality rating, covers the skyline of Montreal, Quebec, Canada(REUTERS)

Air quality deteriorated to moderate in Chicago early Sunday with some areas unhealthy for sensitive groups, and to unhealthy in Milwaukee and downtown Toronto, Canada’s largest city, according to AirNow.gov. Alerts were raised across Canada from the Northwest Territories to Quebec, as well as in 10 US states from Minnesota to Maine, including Upstate and western New York.

More than 730 forest fires are raging across Canada with at least 210 out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Here's air quality across US states

Syracuse, New York: The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM2.5 is 124, which is considered Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or Moderate depending on the specific reporting source. Residents with respiratory issues are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

Grand Rapids, Michigan: The AQI for PM2.5 is 151, which is in the Unhealthy range. This means that sensitive groups should avoid outdoor exertion, and even healthy individuals may experience symptoms. Air quality alerts have been extended across all counties in Michigan through today.

Ann Arbor, Michigan: The AQI is reported as 57, which is a Moderate level. However, some sources also indicate an AQI of 112, which is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups due to PM2.5. Children, older adults, and people with lung disease should avoid outdoor exertion.

Albany, New York: The current AQI is 93 for PM2.5, which is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. The forecast for today, August 4th, indicates an AQI of 106, which is also Unhealthy.

Buffalo, New York: The AQI for PM2.5 is 154, which is in the Unhealthy range.

Erie, Pennsylvania: The AQI for PM2.5 is 150, which is Unhealthy.

Burlington, Vermont: The AQI is currently in the Unhealthy range. Children, older adults, and those with respiratory issues should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)