What is MacKenzie Scott's net worth? Jeff Bezos's ex-wife donates over $700mn to ‘historically black colleges’

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, has persistently engaged in her remarkable donation campaign, contributing $700 million to ‘historically black colleges.’ MacKenzie Scott donates $700 million to historically black colleges and universities, redefining philanthropy.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Scott, 55, has donated $700 million since late September to a minimum of 15 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, along with nonprofit organizations that advocate for increased access to higher education and affordability for students of color.

MacKenzie Scott's philanthropic efforts and divorce settlement

Her philanthropic efforts have led to her being referred to as ‘Saint MacKenzie Scott’ by Michael Lomax, President and CEO of the United Negro College Fund, following her 'transformational' $70 million donation to his organization.

Her approach is redefining philanthropy, not only in this nation but globally, Lomax stated in an interview with ABC News.

Scott, who received approximately $38 billion in the divorce settlement with Amazon founder Bezos, recently expressed on her website, Yield Giving, votes are not the sole means to demonstrate what we wish to see more of in our communities.

There are numerous ways to impact how we navigate the world and where we ultimately find ourselves, she added.

A look at MacKenzie Scot'ts donation

Her latest philanthropic efforts include a $63 million donation to Prairie View A&M University in Texas, along with $50 million to Bowie State University in Maryland and $19 million to Philander Smith University in Arkansas.

Bowie State President Dr. Aminta H. Breaux remarked that Scott's “generosity arrives at a pivotal moment in our 160-year story.”

Bowie State became the 15th historically Black institution to receive a donation from Scott.

Scott's philanthropic efforts seemingly commenced in mid-October, when she provided Morgan State University, an HBCU located in Maryland, with a $63 million unrestricted gift - the largest in its history.

The university disclosed the funds on October 15, highlighting that this was Scott's second significant contribution to the institution within a span of less than five years.

In 2020, she had contributed $40 million to the university - which ranks as the third largest HBCU in the United States.

Her average donation to the various schools, which range from Alabama to Virginia, amounts to $47 million.

What is MacKenzie Scott's net worth?

Scott's net worth is estimated to exceed $33 billion, the majority of which was acquired through her divorce settlement in 2019, during which she obtained a four percent share in Amazon.

Since then, she has committed to the Giving Pledge, promising to donate at least half of her wealth throughout her lifetime.